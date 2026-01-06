KSH International share price jumps over 10% after net profit doubles in Q2

KSH International share price today: KSH International share price rose over 10 per cent on Tuesday after the company said its net profit more-than-doubled in the September quarter of the financial year 2026 (Q2FY26). The scrip rose 10.50 per cent to ₹403.70 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The stock, however, pared most of the gains to trade 2.68 per cent higher at ₹375.15 as of 11:25 AM, compared to a 0.38 per cent decline in the NSE Nifty 50 index. KSH International was listed on the exchanges on December 23, 2025, at a 3.7 per cent discount from its issue price.

Why did KSH International share price rise today? KSH International reported that its consolidated revenue advanced 50.7 per cent on year to ₹712.13 crore in the second quarter of the financial year 2026 (Q2FY26) from ₹472.47 crore in Q2FY25. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) increased 74.2 per cent on year to ₹46.11 crore from ₹26.46 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. KSH International's profit after tax (PAT) increased 128.9 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹25.59 crore during the second quarter from ₹12.93 crore last year. Sales volume during the quarter rose 22.6 per cent on year to 7,0374 metric tonnes from 5,739 metric tonnes. KSH International's share price rose in Tuesday's session as the company reported earnings for the quarter ending on September 30, 2025. It was the first earnings report after the company got listed on the exchanges in December, 2025.