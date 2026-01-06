Swiggy share price today

Shares of Swiggy hit an over six-month low at ₹360.30, declining 5 per cent on the BSE in Tuesday’s intra-day amid heavy volumes. In the proces, the stock price of the food and grocery delivery company fell below its qualified institutional placement (QIP) price of ₹375 per share.

Swiggy today quoted lower for the third straight trading day, falling nearly 8 per cent during the period. The stock now quotes at its lowest level since June 19, 2025. It had hit a 52-week high of ₹546.45 on January 6, 2025 and a 52-week low of ₹297 on May 13, 2025.

Swiggy had said the QIP saw healthy interest from all pools of capital across Domestic Mutual Funds (MFs), Domestic Insurance Companies, Sovereign Wealth Funds (SWFs) and Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs). ALSO READ | Why did Motilal Oswal start coverage on Groww with 'Buy' rating? Check here The proceeds from the QIP will be utilized for the investment in the expansion and operations of the quick commerce fulfillment network, including dark stores and warehouses; investment in technology and cloud infrastructure; brand marketing and business promotion expenses to enhance the brand awareness and visibility of the platform, across the segments; and funding inorganic growth through unidentified acquisitions and general corporate purposes, the company said.

Ambit Capital retains 'SELL'; prefers Eternal over Swiggy Swiggy was the first mover, but is now a follower in food delivery (FD)/quick commerce (QC). Profitability also lags Zomato by 6 quarters in food, while it is substantially behind in QC. Analysts at Ambit Capital expect Swiggy’s relative market share in food delivery to stabilize at 40 per cent along with the profitability gap to reduce with exit adjusted. EBITDA (% of average order value or AOV) at 5.0 per cent, 1.8x current level (vs. 5.6 per cent for Zomato) by FY40E. However, it’s a tougher climb for Swiggy in QC as it will need investments to close the gap with Blinkit on scale, customer acquisition, advertising and dark store efficiency. Moreover, Swiggy order growth in QC has been slowing for 3 quarters and reduced to 48 per cent year-on-year (YoY) in Q2FY26 (vs 140 per cent for Blinkit). Despite only an 8 per cent increase in dark stores over the last 2 quarters, orders per dark store per day are down 14 per cent, the brokerage firm said.