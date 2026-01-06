This hotel stock flags Bearish signal on chart; here's all you need to know

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 06 2026 | 10:50 AM IST
EIH stock has witnessed the formation of 'Death Cross' on the technical charts amid a sustained sluggish trend over the last few months. Technically, the term 'Death Cross' implies that the shorter-term moving average - the 50-day moving average (50-DMA) has now slipped below the long-term 200-DMA. This in general is considered a 'Negative' or 'Bearish' chart pattern. On Tuesday as of 9:30 AM, EIH stock traded with a loss of 1 per cent at ₹360. Meanwhile, the chart shows that the 50-DMA dropped to ₹376.45, while the 200-DMA stood at ₹377.08 levels. The stock has shed 17 per cent from its high of ₹435 hit on September 9, 2025.
The stock has witnessed the formation of 'Death Cross' for the first-time since August 26, 2025, shows the daily chart. This apart, the chart shows that the stock has been trading below its 20-DMA, which stands at ₹368.38, for the last 16 trading sessions - since December 15, 2025. Apart from EIH - the following hotel stocks - ITC Hotels, EIH Associated Hotels, Taj GVK and Mahindra Holidays Resort - too have witnessed the formation of 'Death Cross' in the recent past. Here's a look at these stock charts
ITC Hotels
Current Market Price: ₹199
ITC Hotels stock witnessed the formation of 'Death Cross' on December 10, 2025. The 50-DMA now stands at ₹204.37, and the 200-DMA at ₹215.62.
EIH Associated Hotels
Current Market Price: ₹352
EIH Associated Hotels stock witnessed the formation of 'Death Cross' on December 12, 2025. The 50-DMA now stands at ₹363.90, and the 200-DMA at ₹374.75.
Taj GVK Hotels and Resorts
Current Market Price: ₹420
Taj GVK Hotels and Resorts stock witnessed the formation of 'Death Cross' on November 12, 2025. The 50-DMA now stands at ₹3404.12, and the 200-DMA at ₹419.79.
Mahindra Holidays and Resorts India
Current Market Price: ₹307
Mahindra Holidays and Resorts India stock witnessed the formation of 'Death Cross' on November 27, 2025. The 50-DMA now stands at ₹316.70, and the 200-DMA at ₹335.46.