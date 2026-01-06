Home / Markets / News / This hotel stock flags Bearish signal on chart; here's all you need to know

This hotel stock flags Bearish signal on chart; here's all you need to know

EIH stock has witnessed the formation of 'Death Cross'. ITC Hotels, EIH Associated Hotels, Taj GVK and Mahindra Holidays have also seen the similar bearish formation in the recent past.

EIH stock witnesses formation of 'Death Cross' on technical charts.
EIH stock witnesses formation of 'Death Cross' on technical charts.
Rex Cano Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 06 2026 | 10:50 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
EIH stock has witnessed the formation of 'Death Cross' on the technical charts amid a sustained sluggish trend over the last few months.  Technically, the term 'Death Cross' implies that the shorter-term moving average - the 50-day moving average (50-DMA) has now slipped below the long-term 200-DMA. This in general is considered a 'Negative' or 'Bearish' chart pattern.  On Tuesday as of 9:30 AM, EIH stock traded with a loss of 1 per cent at ₹360. Meanwhile, the chart shows that the 50-DMA dropped to ₹376.45, while the 200-DMA stood at ₹377.08 levels. The stock has shed 17 per cent from its high of ₹435 hit on September 9, 2025. 
 
  The stock has witnessed the formation of 'Death Cross' for the first-time since August 26, 2025, shows the daily chart. This apart, the chart shows that the stock has been trading below its 20-DMA, which stands at ₹368.38, for the last 16 trading sessions - since December 15, 2025.  Apart from EIH - the following hotel stocks - ITC Hotels, EIH Associated Hotels, Taj GVK and Mahindra Holidays Resort - too have witnessed the formation of 'Death Cross' in the recent past. Here's a look at these stock charts 

ITC Hotels

Current Market Price: ₹199 
 
  ITC Hotels stock witnessed the formation of 'Death Cross' on December 10, 2025. The 50-DMA now stands at ₹204.37, and the 200-DMA at ₹215.62. 

EIH Associated Hotels

Current Market Price: ₹352 
 
  EIH Associated Hotels stock witnessed the formation of 'Death Cross' on December 12, 2025. The 50-DMA now stands at ₹363.90, and the 200-DMA at ₹374.75. 

Taj GVK Hotels and Resorts

Current Market Price: ₹420 
 
  Taj GVK Hotels and Resorts stock witnessed the formation of 'Death Cross' on November 12, 2025. The 50-DMA now stands at ₹3404.12, and the 200-DMA at ₹419.79. 

Mahindra Holidays and Resorts India

Current Market Price: ₹307 
 
  Mahindra Holidays and Resorts India stock witnessed the formation of 'Death Cross' on November 27, 2025. The 50-DMA now stands at ₹316.70, and the 200-DMA at ₹335.46. 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Emmvee Photovoltaic hits 10% upper circuit; Jefferies initiates 'Buy'

Tata Motors PV shares drops 4% as JLR Q3 sales dip on cyber incident

MOIL records best-ever production in Q3FY26, stock gains 5%; details inside

Nomura cuts Dixon target, trims estimates on weak mobile demand; keeps Buy

Emkay Global upgrades Bajaj Auto to 'Buy' on EV momentum, export recovery

Topics :Market technicalshotel stocksHotel sectorEIHITC HotelsTaj GVK Hotels Indian HotelsMarketsMahindra Holidaysstocks technical analysistechnical chartsTrading strategies

First Published: Jan 06 2026 | 10:15 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story