Motilal Oswal's sector of the week: Auto; check top bet and target price

The domestic automobile sector is witnessing a healthy and broad-based recovery, with demand remaining resilient even beyond the traditionally strong festive period. Aggregate industry volumes grew 17 per cent year-on-year in the third quarter, supported by uniform traction across two-wheelers, passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles, and tractors. Notably, retail momentum sustained through November and December, 2025, underscoring improving underlying demand rather than a one-off festive boost. Lean inventory levels at the end of the calendar year 2025 further indicate better demand-supply alignment and set the stage for continued momentum into the coming quarter.

The positive spillover is also visible in the auto ancillary segment. Strong original equipment manufacturing (OEM) production has driven revenue growth of roughly 14 per cent for component suppliers, while earnings are expected to grow faster due to operating leverage and, in some cases, favorable input cost trends. Tyre manufacturers, in particular, are benefiting from relatively benign raw material costs, supporting margin expansion. That said, performance within ancillaries remains selective, with a few players facing margin pressure due to adverse cost or mix dynamics.

From a structural standpoint, the demand recovery appears more durable this cycle. Entry-level vehicles across two-wheelers and passenger vehicles are seeing a meaningful pickup, aided by improved affordability and rationalized taxation. With wholesales and retails both tracking well and channel inventories under control, the sector is better positioned to sustain growth without resorting to aggressive discounting.