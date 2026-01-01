L&T, Hindalco, Titan, BPCL, TVS Motor from BSE 100 index hit record highs

Shares of Larsen & Toubro ( L&T ), Hindalco Industries, TVS Motor Company, Titan Company, Shriram Finance, and Bharat Petroleum Corporation ( BPCL ) from the BSE 100 index hit their respective all-time highs on the BSE in Thursday's intraday trade.

Reliance Industries ( RIL ), Bajaj Auto, and Indus Towers, on the other hand, touched their respective 52-week highs. These stocks rallied up to 5 per cent in the intraday trade. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.13 per cent at 85,329 at 02:21 PM.

Among individual stocks, L&T hit a record high of ₹ 4,146.10, gaining 2 per cent in the intraday trade. The stock price of the civil construction company surpassed its previous high of ₹4,139, which it touched on November 27, 2025.

L&T is actively tapping into a robust pipeline of defense opportunities, bolstered by the government's strong indigenisation push. The company has partnered with General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc for a 87-unit MALE RPAS program, an opportunity estimated at around ₹20,000-30,000 crore. For FY26, L&T had guided for a 10 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth in order inflow. In H1FY26, core order inflow jumped 48 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹1.7 trillion. L&T has already emerged as the lowest bidder (L1) in three projects worth $4.5 billion in Kuwait, taking the prospective pipeline for the rest of FY26 to ₹10.4 trillion (up 29 per cent Y-o-Y). With this, L&T is expected to comfortably overachieve its initial guidance, according to analysts at Emkay Global Financial Services. The brokerage firm reiterated its positive stance on L&T and maintained a 'Buy' rating with an unchanged target price of ₹4,400.

Share price of Indus Towers, meanwhile, hit a 52-week high of ₹439.75, surging 5 per cent, while Bajaj Auto (₹9,535) and TVS Motor (₹3,796) gained 2 per cent on the BSE in the intraday deal. Geojit Investments has a positive outlook on the overall market, mainly driven by expectations of easing geopolitical risks and moderating tariff differences in 2026. The US is unlikely to sustain aggressive trade policies amid rising inflation, declining corporate profitability, and job losses, especially in the context of 2026 midterm elections. The US is under discussion with multiple other countries for comprehensive trade deals to cut tariffs, it believes.