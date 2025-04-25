L&T Technology drops 7% on posting Q4 results; Here's what analysts advice

L&T Technology share price: tumbled 7 per cent in trade, logging an intraday low at ₹4,165.9 per share. The selling pressure on the counter came after the company released weak Q4FY25 results. Shares of L&T Technology Services (LTTS) tumbled 7 per cent in trade, logging an intraday low at ₹4,165.9 per share. The selling pressure on the counter came after the company released weak Q4FY25 results.

In one year, LTTS shares have lost 13.5 per cent as compared to Sensex's rise of 7.3 per cent. In the same period, BSE Information Technology has gained 1.2 per cent. At 10:14 AM, L&T Technology shares were trading 5.16 per cent lower at ₹4,248.65 per share on the BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.79 per cent at 79,168.66. The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹44,984.58 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at ₹5,990 per share and the 52-week low of the stock was at ₹3,855 per share.In one year, LTTS shares have lost 13.5 per cent as compared to Sensex's rise of 7.3 per cent. In the same period, BSE Information Technology has gained 1.2 per cent.

L&T Technology Services Q4 results

In its fourth quarter ended March 31, 2025, L&T Tech reported a net profit of ₹310.2 crore, down 9 per cent, as compared to ₹341 crore in the year-ago period. On a sequential basis, the profit after tax (PAT) declined 3 per cent from ₹319.5 crore in Q3FY25.

Its revenue for the quarter stood at ₹2,982.4 crore as compared to ₹2,537.5 crore a year ago and ₹2,653 crore in Q3. The Earnings before interest and tax (Ebit) for the quarter stood at ₹475.5 crore as compared to ₹502.8 crore a year ago.

L&T Technology guidance

The company's Q4 performance came in below brokerage's expectations. "Margins under pressure; trajectory must improve for a re-rating," the brokerage said. It added: While management reiterated its 16 per cent margin aspiration by Q4FY27–Q1FY28, the miss raises concerns. A clear margin trajectory reversal is critical for any sustained re-rating. Motilal Oswal continued with 'Neutral' rating on the stock with target price of ₹4,400 per share. The management expects FY26 to be a better year than FY25, with a double-digit revenue growth in constant currency. They have reaffirmed their medium-term outlook of $2 billion in revenue.

L&T Technology Q4 results 2025 analysis: Antique Stock Broking

"L&T Tech reported Q4 results with revenue growth and margins falling below expectation," the brokerage said in its note. Post the results, the brokerage cut its FY26/ 27 earnings per share (EPS) by 6 per cent due to a miss on both revenue and margin. Antique continued with a 'Hold' rating and won L&T Tech stock with a target price of ₹4,850 per share from ₹5,480.

About L&T Technology Services

LTTS is a global leader in engineering and technology services. It is a listed subsidiary of Larsen & Toubro (L&T) which offers design, development, testing, and sustenance services across products and processes.