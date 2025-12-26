Large, midcap cutoffs set to scale new highs in Jan rejig amid market rally

The market capitalisation (mcap) cutoff to qualify for mutual funds’ largecap and midcap universe is likely to surge to a new high in the next reclassification. The fresh list of largecap, midcap and smallcap stocks is set to be released by the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi) in the first week of January.

A report by Nuvama Alternative and Quantitative Research estimates the largecap cutoff to surge 15 per cent to ₹1.05 trillion compared to the current threshold of ₹91,572 crore.

The cutoff had exceeded ₹1 trillion once earlier, in January 2025.

Amfi revises the list of largecap, midcap and smallcap stocks at the start of January and July every year based on the previous six-month performance of stocks. The top 100 companies based on the average market-capitalisation (mcap) in the past six months qualify as largecaps, the next 150 become midcaps and the rest smallcaps. A similar rise is expected in the midcap cutoff with multiple new listings set to enter the basket. The report estimates the mcap threshold to rise 13 per cent to ₹34,800 crore compared to the current cutoff of ₹30,756 crore.