Last chance: Sanofi India, Muthoot Finance to go ex-dividend on April 25

Dividend stocks: Shares of Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC) Muthoot Finance and pharmaceuticals player Sanofi India are set to remain in the spotlight today as they will turn ex-dividend date tomorrow, April 25, 2025, following their announcement of dividend rewards for their shareholders.

The ex-dividend date marks the day a stock begins trading without the right to receive the declared dividend, meaning investors must own the stock before this date to be eligible. The companies, however, finalise the list of eligible shareholders based on their records on the Record date.

Sanofi India dividend 2025

According to the exchange filing available on the BSE, Sanofi India has announced that its board has recommended a final dividend of ₹117 per equity share of the face value of ₹10 each for the Financial Year ended 31st December 2024, subject to the approval of shareholders at the ensuing 69th Annual General Meeting. The company has set Friday, April 25, 2025, as the record date to ascertain the shareholders' eligibility for the said corporate action.

Muthoot Finance dividend 2025

Muthoot Finance has informed the exchanges that its board has approved the payment of an interim dividend of ₹26 per equity share (260 per cent) for the Financial Year 2024-25.

"Shareholders whose names appear as on the close of business hours of April 25, 2025 (a) as beneficial owners as per the list to be furnished by the depositories in respect of the shares held in electronic form and (b) as members in the Register of Members of the Company in respect of shares held in physical form, would be entitled to receive the interim dividend," the company said in the exchange filing.

The interim dividend , Muthoot Finance said, will be paid to the shareholders within 30 days from the date of declaration (April 21, 2025).

Also Read

Ami Organics stock-split

Meanwhile, Ami Organics shares will also gain the spotlight as they have announced a subdivision ( stock-split ). The company has announced the subdivision/ split of equity shares of the company, such that 1 equity share having a face value of ₹10 each, fully paid-up, be subdivided/ split into 2 equity shares having a face value of ₹5 each, fully paid-up, and ranking pari-passu in all respects. Ami Organics has set the record date for the said corporate action on Friday, April 25, 2025.

Besides them, Huhtamaki India and Colab Platforms will also be closely watched today as they trade ex-dividend date today. Among them, Huhtamaki India has announced a final dividend of ₹2 per share, while Colab Platforms has announced an interim dividend of ₹0.01 per share.