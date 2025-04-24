Home / Markets / News / Top stocks to buy today, April 24: GCPL, IEX, Tata Motors on analyst radar

Top stocks to buy today, April 24: GCPL, IEX, Tata Motors on analyst radar

We maintain our positive outlook on the Nifty and recommend continuing with a "buy on dips" approach, citing strong support around the 23,700-23,800 zone

Stock Market, Market, BSE, NSE, Nifty
Divya Parmar Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 24 2025 | 7:44 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Market View

Markets traded volatile but managed to close higher, continuing the prevailing trend. After an initial uptick, the Nifty drifted lower; however, a rebound in the latter half pared the losses and helped the index close at 24,328.95. A mixed trend across sectors kept traders engaged, with IT and auto-performing well, while banking and financials witnessed some profit-taking. The broader indices also traded choppily but eventually posted gains in the range of 0.44 per cent to 1.18 per cent.
 
We maintain our positive outlook on the Nifty and recommend continuing with a “buy on dips” approach, citing strong support around the 23,700–23,800 zone. At the same time, we believe a focus on stock-specific opportunities could be more rewarding in case the index enters a consolidation phase, so align your positions accordingly. 

Stocks Recommendations

Godrej Consumer Products Limited |LTP: ₹1,268.50| Buy | Target: ₹1,370| Stop-loss: ₹1,230
The fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) sector exhibits a decent recovery and Godrejcp is also participating in the trend. After retesting its key long-term average i.e. 200 WEMA, the stock has been steadily gaining ground. It has formed a new buying pivot above the neckline of its consolidation range. We expect this positive momentum to continue and hence one can consider going long in the mentioned range.
 
Indian Energy Exchange Limited |LTP: ₹191.31| Buy | Target: ₹203| Stop-loss: ₹185

Also Read

Analyst suggests buying CDSL, Hero Motocorp, Glenmark Pharma: Check TP

Stocks to buy today, Apr 23: Care Ratings, NFL among analyst's top choices

Nifty signals consolidation: Today's top trading strategy explained

Nifty Trading Guide for April 21: Know key levels to watch & where to trade

Bharat Dynamics, BHEL, among top stock picks for today; Check TP, stop loss

After experiencing a significant decline from 244 odd levels, the stock turned sideways and formed a sturdy base above its long-term moving average i.e. 200 WEMA. The consolidation resulted into an inverted head and shoulder formation, a classic reversal pattern signaling the change in the direction of the trend. The breakout from the mentioned pattern coupled with notable volumes, supports the outlook for an uptrend. Traders can consider long in the mentioned range.  Also Read: Analyst suggests buying CDSL, Hero Motocorp, Glenmark Pharma: Check TP
 
Tata Motors Limited | LTP: ₹659.90| Buy | Target: ₹710 | Stop-loss: ₹632
The stock has rebounded from its previous breakout zone, supported by a positive RSI divergence. It has also reclaimed its 200-week EMA with a strong bullish candle and high volumes. After being in a prolonged corrective phase, there is a high possibility that the recovery may extend further given the favourable technical parameter. Traders can consider longs in the mentioned range.  (This article is by Divya Parmar, technical analyst, Religare Broking Ltd. Views expressed are her own.)
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Trade set-up, Apr 24: India action on Pahalgam attack, Q4 results in focus

Premium

HCLTech Q4 deal wins boost outlook, analysts see limited stock upside

Sebi bars Madhav Stock Vision, five others for alleged front-running

Powered by IT bounce, Sensex reclaims 80K mark for 1st time since Dec 2023

Havells slides 5% on cautious demand outlook; here are key Q4 takeaways

Topics :Stock callsstocks technical analysistechnical analysisS&P BSE SensexBSE SensexNSE NiftyNifty50Markets Sensex NiftyMARKETS TODAYstock market tradingThe Smart InvestorBuzzing stocksStocks to buy todayStocks to buyStock Recommendations

First Published: Apr 24 2025 | 7:44 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story