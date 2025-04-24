Stocks to Watch, April 24: Tata Consumer, LTIMindtree, NHPC, Bajaj Finance

Stocks to Watch Today, Thursday, April 24, 2025: Indian equity markets look set for a tricky start as mixed global cues and investor anxiety following Tuesday's deadly attack in Jammu and Kashmir put investors on edge after a seven-day rally.

GIFT Nifty hinted at a slightly lower start for domestic stocks. The early indicator of the Nifty 50 Index’s performance in India, was down 61 points or 0.25 per cent at 24,251 as of 08:15 AM.

Stocks in the neighbouring Asia region fluctuated in early trade amid mixed signals from the US on its tariff stance against China. Last checked, Japan's Nikkei was up 1 per cent, while South Korea's Kospi was lower by 0.47 per cent.

Optimism over potential tariff cuts on China cooled after US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent clarified that President Trump has not offered to reduce the levies unilaterally, despite reports suggesting the White House is considering slashing some tariffs by more than half. Reports also emerged that Trump is considering exemptions for automakers from some tariffs announced by his administration.

Wall Street extended gains for the second day on reports that trade war escalation with China will cool off. The S&P 500 index advanced by 1.67 per cent while the Nasdaq Composite and the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose by 2.50 per cent and 1.07 per cent, respectively.

Meanwhile, below are some buzzing stocks to keep tabs on during today’s session:

Q4 earnings corner:

Tata Consumer Products: The Fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) major reported a 59.2 per cent jump in its net profit attributable to shareholders at ₹345 crore in the fourth quarter of the financial year 2024-25 (Q4FY25). Net sales in the reported quarter were up 17.3 per cent at ₹4,608 crore, and its underlying volume growth for the India-branded business stood at 5.9 per cent (excluding acquisitions).

LTIMindtree: The IT services company reported a 2.6 per cent increase in profit in the fourth quarter of the financial year 2024-25 to ₹1,128.5 crore. On a sequential basis, the profit was up 3.9 per cent. Revenue was up 9.9 per cent to ₹9,771.7 crore during the same period last financial year. On a quarter-on-quarter basis, the revenue grew 1.1 per cent.

Syngene International: Biocon's arm reported a consolidated growth of 3 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) in the fourth quarter of FY25. The company's revenue from operations grew by 11 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹1,018 crore. The reported revenue stood at ₹1,037 crore. The company's Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation) stood at ₹363 crore, a 9 per cent increase.

Bajaj Housing Finance: The Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC) recorded 54 per cent Y-o-Y growth in net profit to ₹587 crore in Q4 FY25 from ₹381 crore in Q4 FY24. The assets under management (AUM) saw a 26 per cent Y-o-Y expansion to ₹1.15 trillion from ₹91,370 crore in Q4 FY24.

Dalmia Bharat: The cement maker reported a 37.18 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit to ₹439 crore for the last quarter of 2024-25, helped by cost efficiency measures. The company had posted a net profit of ₹320 crore in the January-March quarter a year ago.

Other stocks in news: Auto stocks: Shares of auto companies will be in focus as reports suggested that US President Donald Trump is considering exemptions for automakers from some tariffs announced by his administration.

Bajaj Finance: The NBFC's board will meet on April 29 to consider a special (interim) dividend for FY25, stock split and bonus issue of shares. This will be along while considering the financial results for the fourth quarter and the financial year 2025.

Biocon: The company approved raising funds worth ₹4,500 crore through the issuance of any instrument or security, including equity shares and non-convertible debt instruments. The company has also increased its authorised share capital from ₹625 crore, divided into 125 crore equity shares of ₹5 each, to ₹700 crore, divided into 140 crore equity shares of ₹5 each.

BPCL: The company and GPS Renewables Private Limited entered into a Joint Venture (JV) agreement to establish Compressed Biogas (CBG) plants across India. The joint venture will focus on converting organic Biomass waste into Compressed Biogas, a renewable and eco-friendly energy source.

Gensol Engineering: The company clarified that it has not received any communication or notice from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) with respect to the co-founders' appearance regarding the Mahadev book app case pursuant to a fresh probe done on April 16, 2025.

Adani Green Energy: A step-down subsidiary of the Adani Group company entered into a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation for the supply of 1,250 megawatt (Mw) energy storage capacity from Pumped Hydro Storage Projects.

NHPC: The company will develop a 1,200 Mw solar park in Uttar Pradesh under the MNRE Scheme at a cost of ₹797 crore, including an investment of ₹239 crore in its subsidiary, Bundelkhand Saur Urja, for the project’s development.

Panacea Biotec: The company received an additional Award from the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) for the supply of 40 million doses of its bivalent oral polio vaccine worth $5.20 million (₹44 Crore) in Q3 CY2025.

Niva Bupa Health Insurance: The board of the company approved the re-appointment of Krishnan Ramachandran as chief executive officer and Managing Director. This is subject to the approval of the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India.

Embassy Office Parks REIT: The company's board approved the raising of funds worth ₹6,500 crore via debt and the issuance of commercial papers worth ₹675 crore. The proceeds will be utilised for the repayment of existing debt and for working capital purposes.