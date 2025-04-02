Last chance! United Spirits shares to go ex-dividend tomorrow; details here

United Spirits Interim Dividend 2025: Shares of brewery & distillery maker company Shares of brewery & distillery maker company United Spirits are set to remain in focus during today's trading session following the announcement of a dividend reward for its shareholders. The popular whisky brand 'Johnnie Walker' owner company has announced the payment of an interim dividend of 200 per cent to its shareholders.

Notably, the company's shares will trade ex-dividend tomorrow, Thursday, April 3, 2025. The ex-dividend date refers to the date when a company’s shares start trading without entitlement to the dividend, meaning investors must own the stock before this date to be eligible for the dividend payout.

United Spirits dividend 2025

United Spirits, in an exchange filing, had said that its board of directors, inter alia, approved the payment of an interim dividend of ₹ 4 per equity share (face value ₹ 2 each) for the financial year ending March 31, 2025 (FY25).

United Spirits dividend record date

The record date for the purpose of determining the entitlement of the shareholders, United Spirits, said, has been fixed as Thursday, April 3, 2025. The record date refers to the date when companies finalise the list of eligible shareholders based on their records. The interim dividend, the comapny, said, will be paid on or after April 21, 2025.

United Spirits dividend yield

At the current market price, the United Spirits dividend yield stands at 0.64 per cent.

United Spirits dividend history

United Spirits has a strong history of awarding its shareholders with dividends. The company has declared 3 dividends since 2023. According to the data available on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), United Spirits announced an interim dividend of ₹ 4 per share in 2023 and a final dividend of ₹ 5 in 2024.

About United Spirits

United Spirits is India's largest alcoholic beverage company. The company manufactures, sells, and distributes beverage alcohol, including whisky, brandy, rum, vodka, and gin. USL's portfolio comprises over 80 brands, including McDowell's, Johnnie Walker, and Royal Challenge. The company operates in two segments: India and outside India. USL also imports and sells iconic Diageo brands in India.

The company enjoys a market capitalisation of ₹ 1,02,192.79 crore on the NSE and is a constituent of the Nifty Next 50 index.

United Spirits shares have declined nearly 15 per cent year-to-date. In contrast, the NSE Nifty50 has dropped 2.4 per cent during the same period.