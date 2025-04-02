Stocks to Watch on Apr 2, 2025: CSB Bank, Zomato, Swiggy, auto stocks, MTNL

Stocks to Watch on April 2, 2025: Investors will remain cautious as the US is expected to impend tariff announcements later in the day. That said, Indian equities are likely to start flat. Around 7:34 AM, GIFT Nifty futures traded 9 points higher at 23,331.

In the previous session, the 30-share gauge plunged 1,390.41 points or 1.80 per cent to settle at 76,024.51. Nifty50 also tumbled 353.65 points or 1.50 per cent to settle at 23,165.70.

On the Asia-pacific front, last seen, China's CSI 300 was up 0.05 per cent, Shanghai up 0.07 per cent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng down 0.62 per cent, Japan's Nikkei down 0.15 per cent, and Australia ASX 200 up 0.18 per cent.

Read: Stock Market LIVE Updates Besides, Wall Street indices ended mixed with Nasdaq up 0.87 per cent, S&P 500 up 0.38 per cent, and Dow Jones down 0.03 per cent.

Here is a list of stocks that may buzz on Wednesday, April 2, 2025:

Auto stocks: Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors and other automobile companies' shares will be in focus after the release of their March sales data.

CSB Bank: In its Q4 business update, the private sector bank reported total deposits of ₹36,861 crore, up 24 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) from ₹29,719 crore.

Hi-Tech Pipes: The company achieved annual sales of 4,85,447 MT in FY25, its highest-ever yearly volume, reflecting a 24 per cent Y-o-Y growth compared to 3,91,147 MT in FY24.

JSW group stock: The JSW Group has plans to invest ₹60,000 crore ($7 billion) for capacity expansion in FY26, spending ₹15,000 crore of the amount on its electric vehicle (EV) business and the rest on core steel and energy operations, said a senior official of the conglomerate.

Swiggy: The food delivery aggregator has received an assessment order with an additional tax demand of over ₹158 crore for the period between April 2021 and March 2022.

Zomato: The food delivery platform has laid off nearly 600 customer support staff.

Coal India: State-owned company's board approved a ₹10 per tonne increase in the prices of both coking and non-coking coal with effect from April 16.

JSW Energy: The company's installed general capacity has reached 10.9 gigawatts (GW), surpassing the company's target of 10 GW for FY25.

Godrej Properties: The real estate company has sold 275 homes worth over ₹2,000 crore at the launch of its luxury project, Godrej Riverine, in Sector 44, Noida.

L&T Technology Services: The company has inked a deal worth Euro 50 million with a European automotive company. The deal will focus on the development and operation of next-generation software platforms tailored to both current and upcoming vehicle models.

MTNL: The government will form a committee to take a decision on the assets of public sector telecom companies Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited and Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited in Mumbai.

ICICI Bank: The private sector lender has decided to exit ICICI Merchant Services Private Limited (IMSPL) by divesting its entire 19 per cent stake in the company.

NTPC: NTPC group posted a 4 per cent rise in its power generation to 238.6 billion units (BUs) in the financial year that ended March 31, 2025.

Ola Electric: according to the VAHAN portal, the company registered 23,430 units in March this year, reflecting strong demand across urban and rural markets.

Raymond: The company has entered into a joint development agreement (JDA) to undertake a large-scale residential project in Mumbai. The project, located in Wadala, carries an estimated gross development value of ₹5,000 crore.