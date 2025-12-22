Home / Markets / News / Mutual funds' NFO collection shrinks in 2025 as equity appetite cools

Mutual funds' NFO collection shrinks in 2025 as equity appetite cools

Mutual funds launched 222 NFOs and raised ₹63,631 crore in 2025 (as of November), down sharply from 2024, as active equity demand softened amid volatile markets

equity mutual fund
NFO collections, according to experts, are largely linked to equity market sentiment
Abhishek Kumar Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 22 2025 | 7:51 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
Mutual funds (MFs) kept up their fund-launch pace in 2025, but investor demand weakened as volatile equity markets dampened appetite for new schemes. The industry has raised ₹63,631 crore through 222 new fund offerings (NFOs) in 2025 (as of November), sharply lower than the nearly ₹1.2 trillion collected through 239 launches in 2024.
 
What is driving the drop in NFO collections in 2025? 
The decline is largely driven by a slump in active equity NFO collections. As of November, 51 launches in 2025 in this segment collected ₹29,148 crore. In the previous year, 69 NFOs had garnered over ₹91,000 crore.
 
How closely are NFO inflows tied to equity market sentiment? 
NFO collections, according to experts, are largely linked to equity market sentiment. Most high-grossing NFOs, especially after the debt fund tax change, have been in the equity space. As a result, the share of active equity schemes in NFO collection has gone up in recent years. Their share in total NFO collections, which stood at around 50 per cent in 2021 and 2022, surged for the next two consecutive years. In 2024, it stood at 77 per cent.
 
However, this year the share is back to less than 50 per cent as hybrid and passive schemes have seen higher investor interest.
 
Why did the NFO mix change compared to 2024? 
“The NFO line-up this year is different compared to 2024. Active equity schemes, which generally garner higher sums, have been comparatively lower. The launches and the collections are generally higher during bull market phases when the investor appetite is higher,” said Rushabh Desai, founder, Rupee With Rushabh Investment Services.
 
Do fewer launches by large AMCs explain the decline? 
Sunil Subramaniam, a former MF executive and founder and chief executive officer of Sense and Simplicity, said the decline can also be attributed to comparatively fewer launches by large asset management companies (AMCs).
 
“In 2024, a few NFOs from large AMCs like HDFC and SBI alone brought in a large amount of money. This year, newer AMCs have been at the forefront,” he said. “In addition, usage of the thematic window by fund houses to launch ‘sliced and diced’ offerings such as innovation, multi-factor, active momentum and MNC haven’t found wider investor acceptance this year,” he added.
 
What Sebi changes are shaping NFO launches in 2025? 
Other factors are also at play. The surge in fund launches — particularly in high-risk thematic strategies — prompted regulatory tightening by the Securities and Exchange Board of India earlier in 2025. From April 1, Sebi implemented two key measures: Distributors are no longer allowed to earn higher commissions by switching investors’ money from existing schemes into NFOs, removing an incentive for churn; and asset management companies are required to deploy NFO proceeds within a defined timeline, aligning launches more closely with market conditions and stated asset-allocation mandates.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

BSE shares rise 3% after reports of new monthly index options launch

Stock Market Close: Sensex ends 638 pts up; Nifty at 26,172; SMIDs, Metal, IT shares outperform

Kinetic Engineering shares surge 15% on JioThings partnership for EVs

R R Kabel hits record high, stock zooms 108% from April low; upside left?

HCC share price extends rally into 3rd session, surges over 11% on Monday

Topics :Mutual FundsNFOsEquities

First Published: Dec 22 2025 | 7:51 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story