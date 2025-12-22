Mutual funds' NFO collection shrinks in 2025 as equity appetite cools

Mutual funds (MFs) kept up their fund-launch pace in 2025, but investor demand weakened as volatile equity markets dampened appetite for new schemes. The industry has raised ₹63,631 crore through 222 new fund offerings (NFOs) in 2025 (as of November), sharply lower than the nearly ₹1.2 trillion collected through 239 launches in 2024.

What is driving the drop in NFO collections in 2025?

The decline is largely driven by a slump in active equity NFO collections. As of November, 51 launches in 2025 in this segment collected ₹29,148 crore. In the previous year, 69 NFOs had garnered over ₹91,000 crore.

How closely are NFO inflows tied to equity market sentiment? NFO collections, according to experts, are largely linked to equity market sentiment. Most high-grossing NFOs, especially after the debt fund tax change, have been in the equity space. As a result, the share of active equity schemes in NFO collection has gone up in recent years. Their share in total NFO collections, which stood at around 50 per cent in 2021 and 2022, surged for the next two consecutive years. In 2024, it stood at 77 per cent. However, this year the share is back to less than 50 per cent as hybrid and passive schemes have seen higher investor interest.

Why did the NFO mix change compared to 2024? “The NFO line-up this year is different compared to 2024. Active equity schemes, which generally garner higher sums, have been comparatively lower. The launches and the collections are generally higher during bull market phases when the investor appetite is higher,” said Rushabh Desai, founder, Rupee With Rushabh Investment Services. Do fewer launches by large AMCs explain the decline? Sunil Subramaniam, a former MF executive and founder and chief executive officer of Sense and Simplicity, said the decline can also be attributed to comparatively fewer launches by large asset management companies (AMCs).