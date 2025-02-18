Sahaj Agrawal of Kotak Securities recommends Short Strangle on Nifty

Recommended Strategy:

Strategy: Nifty Short Strangle

Expiry: 20FEB 2025

Strike Prices: Sell 22,300 Put and Sell 23,500 Call

Net Premium Inflow: 26.5

Stop Loss: 50 Target: Entire Premium Inflow

Rationale

The index has been consolidating within this range, indicating lack of strong directional momentum. Nifty50 is trading near the 22,800 support level, with the broader monthly range observed at 22,500 - 23,500.The index has been consolidating within this range, indicating lack of strong directional momentum.

A Short Strangle is an effective strategy to capitalize on time decay (Theta), as long as Nifty remains within the expected range without sharp breakouts.