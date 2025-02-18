Stocks to Watch, Feb 18, 2025: Airtel, NTPC, Power Grid, Vedanta, Paytm

Stocks to Watch on February 18, 2025: The Indian equities are poised for a negative start today. That said, the GIFT Nifty futures, around 7:40 AM, were trading 31.4 points lower at 22,995.

READ: Stock Market LIVE Updates Today In the previous session, Sensex closed at 75,996.86, up 57.65 points or 0.08 per cent. Similarly, Nifty50 ended 30.25 points or 0.13 per cent higher at 22,959.50.

Here are some stocks that will be on investors' radar on February 18, 2025:

Results on Feb 18: Bharat Global Developers, Elantas Beck, and others will announce their Bharat Global Developers, Elantas Beck, and others will announce their quarterly results

ABB India: In Q4, the In Q4, the company posted a net profit of Rs 528.41 crore as compared to Rs 33,868 crore a year ago. The revenue of the company stood in the quarter under review stood at Rs 3,364.93 crore as compared to Rs 2,757.49 crore a year ago.

Bharti Airtel: The telecom company has announced its proposed 21,700 km-long optical fibre submarine cable called SEA-ME-WE 6 landing in Chennai.

Texmaco Rail Engineering: The company expects order growth for freight cars (wagons) to taper in the short term due to rising congestion of freight and passenger trains causing a slowdown in freight growth for Indian Railways.

Vedanta: The The demerger of the company into five different businesses will be discussed with creditors on Thursday.

NTPC: The power generation company is targeting to build 30 gigawatts of nuclear power capacity over the next two decades at $62 billion, as per reports.

360 One Asset: The company will acquire a 15 per cent stake in Bharti AXA Life Insurance.

JK Tyre: Anuj Kathuria, President of India operations, JK Tyre and Industries resigned from his position citing 'personal reasons' on February 14.

Paytm: One 97 Communications, parent of Paytm, through its arm Paytm Services Private Ltd has partnered with State Bank of India (SBI) Mutual Fund to launch 'JanNivesh Rs 250 systematic investment planning (SIP)'. This will enable users to begin their investment journey with just Rs 250.

Allcargo Terminals: In its monthly business update, the company said its Container Freight Station (CFS) volumes in January 2025 was 53.8'000 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) powered by exports. Further, its volumes were up by 4 per cent compared to December 2024 and up by 11 per cent as compared to January 2024.

SBI Card: The The company's board approved an interim dividend of Rs 2.5 for face value of Rs 10 each. The record date for the purpose of determining the entitlement of payment of interim dividend is fixed as Tuesday, February 25, 2025.

GMR Airports: In its January month update the company said it handled more than 10.6 million passengers across all airports which implied a rise of 11.4 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y).

ICICI Prudential: The Deputy Commissioner of State Tax has slapped the company with around Rs 190.23 crore tax demand.

DCX Systems: The company secured various orders worth Rs 24.51 crore. Additionally, DCX Systems has set up an additional unit under Domestic Tariff Area (DTA) in Bengaluru.

Power Grid: The company has been declared as a successful bidder under Tariff Based Competitive Bidding for establishing of new pooling sub-station in Karnataka and ICT augmentation works at existing and under-construction sub-stations in Rajasthan.