Markets Today: Sensex, Nifty outlook; F&O ban stocks; Airtel block deal

Stock Markets Today, Tuesday, February 18, 2025: India stock markets snapped their eight-day losing run on Monday, February 17, 2025. The benchmark India stock markets snapped their eight-day losing run on Monday, February 17, 2025. The benchmark BSE Sensex index surged 702 points from the day’s low to end at 75,997, up 58 points or 0.08 per cent yesterday. The NSE Nifty , on the other hand, signed off the day with 30 points or 0.13 per cent gain at 22,959.50. It hit an intraday low of 22,725.

Stock Market Outlook Today: How to trade Sensex today? Key levels on Nifty chart today?

Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst, LKP Securities:

Despite the Nifty index closing significantly higher from the day’s low, the sentiment remains weak as the index failed to reclaim the key Fibonacci retracement level. Additionally, the Nifty continues to trade below critical moving averages, reinforcing the overall bearish undertone.

In the short term, the index is likely to remain a sell-on-rise candidate unless it decisively crosses above 23,150 on a closing or sustained basis. On the downside, support is placed at 22,800.

Nandish Shah, Deputy Vice President, HDFC Securities:

The Nifty finally snapped its eight-session losing streak, posting a modest gain of 30 points. Trading volumes in the NSE cash market, however, dipped by 4 per cent compared to the previous session.

A short-term bottom appears to be in place for now. As long as the Nifty holds above the 22,800 level on a closing basis, bearish bets should be avoided. On the upside, the 23,235 level is likely to act as a key resistance in the near-term.

Shrikant Chouhan, Head Equity Research, Kotak Securities:

The stock market took support near 22,725 (Nifty) and 75,300 (Sensex), and bounced back sharply on Monday. That said, as long as the market is trading above 22,800/75,500, the pullback formation is likely to continue.

On the higher side, it could move up till 23,000/76,200. Further upside may also continue which could lift the market till 23,075/76,500. On the flip side, below 22,800/75,500, the sentiment could change. Below the same, the market could slip till 22,725-22,650/75,300-75,000.

Stock Markets Today Prediction, Feb 18:

With no overnight cues from Wall Street in the US, stock markets today in India will eye moves in Asian markets for directional support.

In Australia, its benchmark S&P/ASX 200 was trading 0.43 per cent lower, ahead of the Reserve Bank of Australia’s monetary policy decision. Reuters estimates a 25-basis-point rate cut to 4.1 per cent.

Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225, meanwhile, added 0.28 per cent at open, while South Korea’s Kospi was flat with a positive bias.

At 7:00 AM, GIFT Nifty, too, suggested a flat to negative start for India markets.

FII, DII Activity on Monday:

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) and foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) net sold Indian equity worth Rs 3,937.83 crore on Monday, Feb 17.

Domestic institutional investors (DIIs), meanwhile, bought shares worth Rs 4,759.77 crore.

Stock Market News, Feb 18:

In today’s stock market news, we note that the Nifty SmallCap 100 has tumbled 23.7 per cent (4,672 points) from its all-time high. Meanwhile, the Nifty SmallCap 250 has crashed over 24 per cent from its peak. The sharp fall could trigger a capitulation phase in smallcap stocks, analysts cautioned, as investors rush to cash out to protect their capital and/or trim losses. READ MORE

In other news, shares worth over Rs 50,000 crore (or approximately $6 billion) will flood the stock markets between now and April 10 as the lock-in period of various IPOs comes to an end. However, anchor book or pre-initial public offering (IPO) private equity (PE) firms and institutional investors may find it difficult to find buyers amid challenging market conditions. READ MORE

On the regulatory front, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has initiated discussions on a proposed combination product integrating mutual funds (MFs) and insurance. The regulator’s MF committee will discuss the matter at its next meeting. READ MORE

IPOs Today:

In the mainboard category, the ongoing IPO – Quality Power Electrical Equipments IPO – will enter its last day for subscription today.

In the SME category, the basis of allotment for Shanmuga Hospital IPO and LK Mehta Polymers IPO will be finalised today.

That apart, Tejas Cargo India IPO and Royalarc Electrodes IPOs will close for subscription today.

Stocks to Watch Today, Feb 18:

Bharti Airtel: Reports suggest Bharti Airtel promoter, Indian Continent Investment Limited, will sell around 0.8 per cent of its stake via block deals today. The shares are expected to be offered at Rs 1,658.80 each.

Uno Minda: It has signed a Joint Venture Agreement with Uno Minda Auto Innovations, Suzhou Innovance Automotive Co., and Innovance Automotive (HK) Investment Co. to develop and manufacture high-voltage powertrain products.

One 97 Communications (Paytm): Paytm Services has launched JanNivesh Rs 250-SIP, in partnership with SBI Mutual Fund.

Stocks in F&O Ban today: Deepak Nitrite, Manappuram Finance