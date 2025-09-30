Latent View Analytics shares advance 4%; PL Capital sees 42% upside

Latent View Analytics shares rose 3.7 per cent on Tuesday, logging an intra-day high at ₹417.1 per share. At 9:59 AM, Latent View Analytics' share price was trading 2.94 per cent higher at ₹413.65 per share. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.09 per cent at 80,433.4.

The company is focused on scaling top 25 strategic accounts (mainly Fortune 500) by building deep CXO-level connections. According to PL Capital, about 24 of its 100 active accounts have been serviced for more than five years. While client count in the $1–6 million bucket has grown at a 22.4 per cent CAGR (FY22–25), revenue growth there lags at 13 per cent CAGR, indicating further scaling potential.

Latent View operates as a pure-play data analytics and AI (DAAI) services provider across technology, financial services, consumer/retail, and industrial domains. About 50 per cent of its revenues are derived from customer profiling, marketing analytics, and promotional activities — a differentiating factor vis-à-vis traditional IT outsourcing firms, PL Capital noted. The company is deepening partnerships and building a strong enterprise foundation for artificial intelligence (AI) adoption.

On the investment front, the Decision Point (DP) acquisition boosted consumer/retail revenue contribution to 15 per cent (from 9 per cent in FY24). Management is planning to raise this to 20 per cent over the next three years, leveraging complementary strengths in marketing, promotions, and consumer analytics.

Databricks tie-up to drive next leg of growth

Revenue from the Databricks partnership is expected to grow at a 70 per cent compound annual growth rate (CAGR) over FY25–28E, with GenAI/agentic AI pipeline of $8 million pointing to strong traction, according to the brokerage analysis.