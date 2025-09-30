Tuesday, September 30, 2025 | 10:42 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Blue Dart Express sees steepest rally in 6 months; up 10% on price hike

Blue Dart Express sees steepest rally in 6 months; up 10% on price hike

Blue Dart Express shares rose 10 per cent after it announced an average shipping rate hike of 9 per cent to 12 per cent

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 30 2025 | 10:41 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Shares of Blue Dart Express rose over 10 per cent on Tuesday after it announced an average shipping rate hike of 9 per cent to 12 per cent, effective from the next calendar year. 
 
The logistics company's stock rose as much as 10.6 per cent during the day to ₹6,169 per share, the biggest intraday rise since March 25. Blue Dart's stock pared gains to trade 6.5 per cent higher at ₹5,940 apiece, compared to a 0.06 per cent advance in Nifty 50 as of 10:20 AM. 
 
Shares of the snapped a two-day fall and currently trade at 193 times the average 30-day trading volume, according to Bloomberg. The counter has fallen 15.5 per cent this year, compared to a 4.3 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. Blue Dart has a total market capitalisation of ₹14,137.93 crore.  
 

Blue Dart to hike shipment prices

Blue Dart Express announced a General Price Increase (GPI) effective January 1, 2026, with average shipment prices rising 9-12 per cent depending on product and customer profile.

The company, in an exchange filing, said the annual review of pricing helps maintain service standards while addressing inflation, higher airline costs, and global supply chain pressures. New customers signing up between October 1 and December 31, 2025, will be exempt from the hike, it added. 
 
"The General Price Increase enables us to continue investing in advanced technology, greener logistics, and network expansion, ensuring that our customers experience unmatched reliability and speed," Balfour Manuel, managing director, Blue Dart Express, said.  

Blue Dart Express Q1 results 

In Q1, the company's consolidated net profit stood at ₹48.83 crore, as compared to ₹53.42 crore, down 8.5 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y). The company's revenue for the quarter under review stood at ₹1,441.92 crore, as compared to ₹1,342.71 crore a year ago. 
 
The total expenses of the company for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, stood at ₹1,385.85 crore, as compared to ₹1,279.76 crore Y-o-Y.
 
Blue Dart Express Ltd., South Asia's premier express air and integrated transportation and distribution company, offers secure and reliable delivery of consignments to over 56,400 locations in India. Blue Dart is a provider of choice for its stakeholders due to its customer-centric approach and aims to further strengthen this partnership. 

First Published: Sep 30 2025 | 10:28 AM IST

