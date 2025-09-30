Tuesday, September 30, 2025 | 10:47 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Thomas Cook share price increases 3% on inking deal with Tourism Ministry

Thomas Cook share price increases 3% on inking deal with Tourism Ministry

Thomas Cook shares gained in trade after the company signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Ministry of Tourism, in a strategic move to strengthen the domestic tourism ecosystem.

Thomas Cook India share price today, September 30, 2025

Under the three-year agreement, Thomas Cook India will collect direct, real-time traveller feedback to evaluate India’s top-performing tourism destinations and highlight areas for improvement.

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 30 2025 | 10:44 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Thomas Cook share price: Thomas Cook (India) share price was buzzing in trade in a muted session, with the scrip rising as much as 3.03 per cent to an intraday high of 162.80 per share.
 
At 10:30 AM, Thomas Cook share price was trading 1.5 per cent higher at ₹160.3 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.09 per cent lower at 80,291 levels.
 

Why did Thomas Cook share price rise in trade today?

 
Thomas Cook shares gained in trade today after the company signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Ministry of Tourism (MoT), Government of India, in a strategic move to strengthen the domestic tourism ecosystem.
 
 
Rajeev Kale, president and country head, holidays, MICE, Visa at Thomas Cook (India) Limited said, “We are delighted to partner with the Ministry of Tourism on this transformative initiative. With our extensive reach and deep understanding of Indian travellers, Thomas Cook India is uniquely positioned to provide valuable insights on destination performance. Our collaboration will focus on gathering authentic feedback from our customers to empower the Ministry’s efforts in enhancing the quality, safety, and sustainability of India’s tourism offerings.” 

Also Read

Blue Dart Express

Blue Dart Express sees steepest rally in 6 months; up 10% on price hike

MSE, Metropolitan Stock Exchange

Latent View Analytics shares advance 4%; PL Capital sees 42% upside

Anand Rathi Share IPO listing

Anand Rathi Share lists at 4% premium; should you buy, sell or hold?

stock market trading

Firstsource Solution shares rise 4%; JM Financial sees 13% upside

Tata Motors share price

Brokerages mixed on Tata Motors post analyst meet; key takeaways here

 
Under the three-year agreement, Thomas Cook India will collect direct, real-time traveller feedback to evaluate India’s top-performing tourism destinations and highlight areas for improvement. 
 
Using its extensive physical and digital platforms, the company will integrate a co-branded feedback form, standardised by the Ministry, to capture verified traveller insights on cleanliness, safety, accessibility, service standards, and overall visitor experience.
 
The anonymised and aggregated data will be shared with the Ministry to enable targeted interventions aimed at upgrading infrastructure and services at key tourism destinations nationwide.
 
“We are extremely delighted to sign this Memorandum of Understanding with Thomas Cook India. The idea behind this collaboration is to see how Ministry of Tourism can collect real-time feedback from users at key destinations across the country. Our aim is to use this data as a foundation to identify and promote destinations that are able to provide great experiences. This marks the first step in a long journey ahead, and we hope this partnership proves fruitful for both of us,” said Suman Billa, additional secretary and director general at Ministry of Tourism, Government of India. 
 

About Thomas Cook

 
Thomas Cook India, established in 1881, is a leading omnichannel travel services provider offering a wide range of services, including foreign exchange, corporate travel, leisure travel, MICE, visa services, and value-added services. Its brands include Thomas Cook, SOTC, Sterling Holiday Resorts, and several others, operating across 28 countries on five continents.

More From This Section

Stock market

Seshasaai Technologies makes positive debut, list at 3% premium on BSE

Stock market live updates

Stock Market LIVE: Benchmarks flat; Nifty below 24,650; PSU Bank shares rise; FMCG, Realty drag

Man Industries shares in focus

Man Industries shares sink 16% on Sebi ban; says financial impact minimal

stock market trend, market outlook, nifty outlook, nifty 500, stocks above 200-DMA, trading strategies, market strategy, sbi, reliance, hdfc bank, icici bank, paytm, sail

Sammaan Capital up 17% in 2 days on fund buying; Is it good time to buy?

volatility index, stock market volatility, India VIX, stock market today, why are nifty, sensex down today, stock market, stock market news

Jaro Institute makes flat D-street debut at ₹890; misses GMP estimates

Topics : Buzzing stocks Thomas Cook (India) Thomas Cook Tourism Ministry Indian tourism Tourism industry Markets Sensex Nifty MARKETS TODAY BSE Sensex Nifty50

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 30 2025 | 10:34 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAsia Cup Trophy ControversyAsia Cup 2025 Price MoneyGold-Silver Price Today10 Daily Habits Damage your HeartInd vs SL ICC Women's World Cup Playing 11ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 Schedule Upcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon