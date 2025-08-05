Laxmi India Finance shares make muted D-Street debut, list at 14% discount

Laxmi India Finance listing today: Shares of non-banking financial company (NBFC) Laxmi Finance India made a negative debut on Dalal Street on Tuesday, August 5, 2025. The company's shares listed at ₹137.52 on the NSE, reflecting a discount of 12.96 per cent over the issue price of ₹158. After the listing, the stock rose around 3 per cent from the listing price to ₹142.

On the BSE, the stock opened at ₹136, down 14 per cent from the issue price. Post-listing, the stock was trading at ₹142.15, up 4.5 per cent from the listing price.

The listing price of Laxmi India was below the grey market estimates. Ahead of the listing, unlisted shares of Laxmi India Finance were trading almost flat at ₹162.5, up ₹4.5 or 2.85 per cent, according to sources tracking unofficial markets.