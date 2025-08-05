Tuesday, August 05, 2025 | 09:29 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Knowledge Realty REIT IPO opens today; check GMP, price band, key dates

Ahead of its IPO, Knowledge Realty Trust REIT raised ₹1,620 crore from several domestic and global institutional investors via anchor book

Knowledge Realty Trust, REIT IPO

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 05 2025 | 9:28 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Knowledge Realty Trust IPO: Blackstone and Sattva Developers-backed Knowledge Realty Trust, India's largest office real estate investment trust (REIT), will open its IPO for subscription today, August 5, 2025. The IPO comprises a fresh issuance of units worth ₹4,800 crore. 
 
Ahead of its IPO, the REIT raised ₹1,620 crore from several domestic and global institutional investors via anchor book. Marquee investors like Amundi Funds, Florida Retirement System, Tocu Europe, Morgan Stanley, Barclays Multi-Manager Fund, Societe Generale, BofA Securities Europe, and Citigroup Global participated in the anchor book. Domestic institutions like LIC, Tata AIG, Nippon MF, Axis MF, Tata MF, SBI Pension, Jhunjhunwala Trust, and 360 One, among others, also participated in the anchor round. 
 
"The Board of Directors has finalised allocation of 16.2 crore units to anchor investors at ₹100 per unit," said the Knowledge Realty Office Management Services, the manager of the Knowledge Realty Trust.

Knowledge Realty Trust IPO price band, key dates

The price band for the offer has been set in the range of ₹95 to ₹100 per unit. Investors can bid for a minimum of 150 units and in multiples thereof. The issue will close for subscription on Thursday, August 7. The REIT is scheduled to list on both NSE and BSE, tentatively on August 18. 
 
The issue is being launched under the book-building route, in compliance with Sebi REIT regulations. Accordingly, not more than 75 per cent of the issue (excluding the strategic investor portion) will be available for allocation on a proportionate basis to institutional investors and around 25 per cent for allocation to non-institutional investors.

Knowledge Realty Trust IPO GMP

On Tuesday, the unlisted units of Knowledge Realty Trust REIT were trading flat at ₹100 in the grey market. 

 

Knowledge Realty Trust IPO registrar, lead managers

Kfin Technologies is the registrar of the issue. Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, Axis Capital, BofA Securities, ICICI Securities, IIFL Capital, JM Financial, Morgan Stanley India, and SBI Caps are the book-running lead managers of the issue. 

Knowledge Realty Trust IPO objective

According to the red herring prospectus (RHP), the company will utilise ₹4,640 crore from the net fresh issue proceeds for prepayment or repayment of debt. The remaining funds will be used for general corporate purposes. 

About Knowledge Realty Trust

Knowledge Realty Trust owns and manages a high-quality office portfolio in India. Upon listing, it will be the largest office REIT in India based on Gross Asset Value (GAV) of ₹619,989 million as of March 31, 2025, as well as by Net Operating Income (NOI) for FY2025 of ₹34,322.67 million, according to the RHP.
 
As of March 31, 2025, Knowledge Realty's portfolio comprises 29 Grade A office assets totalling 46.3 million square feet, including six city-centre offices and 23 business parks/centres. Its portfolio assets are spread across six cities, namely Hyderabad, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Gurugram and GIFT City, Ahmedabad.

First Published: Aug 05 2025 | 9:10 AM IST

