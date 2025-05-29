Leela Hotels IPO allotment today; check latest GMP, steps to verify status

Leela Hotels IPO allotment status: The basis of allotment for the Schloss Bangalore (Leela Hotels) IPO shares is scheduled to be finalised today, Thursday, May 29, 2025. The public offering closed for subscription on Thursday, May 22, 2025, receiving decent participation from investors and getting oversubscribed by 4.50 times.

Check Leela Hotels IPO allotment status here - direct links

Once the Leela Hotels IPO allotment is finalised, investors can check their status on the official websites of BSE, NSE, or Kfin Technologies, the registrar for the issue. Alternatively, investors can use the following links to check the Leela Hotels IPO allotment status directly:

Check Leela Hotels IPO allotment status on BSE: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Check Leela Hotels IPO allotment status on Kfin Technologies: https://ipostatus.kfintech.com/

Check Leela Hotels IPO allotment status on NSE: https://www.nseindia.com/products/dynaContent/equities/ipos/ipo_login.jsp

Leela Hotels IPO final subscription status

The ₹3,500 crore public offering of Leela Hotels, offered at a price band of ₹413–434 with a lot size of 35 shares, garnered bids for 20,96,73,852 shares against the 4,66,10,169 shares offered. This led to an oversubscription of 4.50 times by the end of the subscription period, according to data available on the NSE.

The highest demand for the Leela Hotels IPO came from the Qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), who oversubscribed the category reserved for them by 7.47 times. This was followed by the Non-institutional investors (NIIs), who oversubscribed 1.02 times the portion reserved for them. The quota reserved for retail investors was not fully booked, as it received a subscription of 0.83 times.

Leela Hotels IPO grey market premium (GMP) today

The unlisted shares of Leela Hotels were commanding a muted premium in the grey market on Thursday. Sources tracking unofficial market activities revealed that Leela Hotels shares were seen trading at around ₹441 per share, reflecting a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹6 or 1.38 per cent over the upper end of the issue price.

Leela Hotels IPO listing estimate

Shares of Leela Hotels are slated to list on the BSE and NSE tentatively on Monday, June 2, 2025. The current grey market trends indicated a lacklustre debut for the company’s shares. However, these estimates may vary, as the grey market is unregulated, and GMP should not be considered a reliable indicator of performance.

About Schloss Bangalore

Schloss Bangalore owns, operates, manages, and develops luxury hotels and resorts under 'The Leela' brand. The company undertakes its business primarily through direct ownership of hotels and hotel management agreements with third-party hotel owners. The company is one of the largest luxury hospitality companies by number of keys in India, comprising 3,553 keys across 13 operational hotels as on March 31, 2025. The company’s portfolio includes 5 owned hotels (Owned Portfolio), 7 hotels managed by the company through hotel management agreements (Managed Portfolio), and 1 hotel that is owned and operated by a third-party owner under a franchise arrangement with the company. The company plans to expand its portfolio with 7 new hotels, aggregating 678 keys or 19.08 per cent of existing keys, through 2028. These will be either developed, owned, or managed by the company.