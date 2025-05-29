Stocks to Watch today: SAIL, IRCTC, IndusInd Bank, Tata Chemicals, HG Infra

Stocks to Watch Today, Thursday, May 29, 2025: Indian benchmark Indices look set for a positive start after two straight days of decline amid positive global cues.

GIFT Nifty hinted at a positive start for domestic stocks. The early indicator of the Nifty 50 Index’s performance in India was up 66 points or 0.27 per cent at 24,829 as of 7:20 AM.

Equities in Asia advanced alongside a rise in the Wall Street futures contracts and the dollar as US President Donald Trump’s global tariffs were deemed illegal and blocked by the US trade court.

Last checked, Japan's Nikkei was higher by 1.7 per cent while South Korea's Kospi was up 1.3 per cent. The dollar index reclaimed the 100 mark while the future contracts for the S&P 500 rose over 1.5 per cent after the ruling.

A panel of three judges at the US Court of International Trade in Manhattan issued a ruling after siding with the view that Trump had wrongfully invoked an emergency law.

Meanwhile, below are some stocks to watch during today’s session:

Q4 earnings corner:

SAIL: The state-run firm reported a consolidated net profit of ₹1,251 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 (Q4FY25), marking an 11.1 per cent increase from ₹1,125.68 crore in the same quarter last year (Q4FY24).

IRCTC: The net profit of Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation increased by 26.1 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹358 crore in the fourth quarter of the financial year 2024-25. It had reported a profit of ₹284 crore in the same quarter last year. The revenue from operations rose 10 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹1,268 crore in Q4 FY25.

Bata India: The company reported a consolidated net profit of ₹45.92 crore for Q4 FY25, down 27.8 per cent from ₹63.65 crore in the same quarter last year (Q4 FY24). On a sequential basis, the company’s profit declined 21.8 per cent from ₹58.70 crore reported in Q3 FY25.

Dish TV India: The direct-to-home firm reported a consolidated net loss of ₹402.19 crore for the March quarter due to impairment on intangible assets. It had reported a net loss of ₹1,989.69 crore in the January-March quarter a year ago.

3M India: The net profit of the company declined by 58.7 per cent to ₹71.37 crore in the fourth quarter of the financial year 2024-25. It had reported a net profit of ₹172.85 crore in the same quarter last year. However, the company's revenue from operations has increased by 9.48 per cent to ₹1,198.23 crore.

Insecticides India: The company posted an 84.70 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 13.89 crore for the fourth quarter of 2024-25 fiscal on strong sales. Total income rose by 31.71 per cent to Rs 358.92 crore in the January-March quarter of the 2024-25 fiscal, from Rs 272.50 crore in the year-ago period.

Other stocks in news:

IndusInd Bank: The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) barred former IndusInd Bank chief executive officer (CEO) Sumant Kathpalia and four other senior officials from trading in the securities market, following allegations of insider trading linked to an accounting discrepancy worth over ₹3,000 crore.

Tata Chemicals: Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran will step down as chairman and director of Tata Chemicals, effective May 29, 2025. Subsequently, it appointed S Padmanabhan, an existing director of the company, as the new chairman, effective May 30, 2025.

IndiGo: The Indian airline appointed Vikram Singh Mehta as the chairman of its board. He will succeed Venkataramani Sumantran, who took charge of the low-cost carrier as chairman three years ago.

LTIMindtree: The company has tied up with Aramco Digital, the digital and technology arm of Saudi Arabia’s oil behemoth Aramco, to start an IT services company named NextEra in the country. The move will help LTIMindtree establish a stronger presence in the Middle East, a geography where Indian IT services providers have been focusing lately to boost their revenue.

Grasim Industries: The board will convene on June 2 to consider the issuance of Non-Convertible Debentures by way of a private placement, in one or more tranches, subject to obtaining all necessary regulatory and statutory approvals.

Reliance Power: The company's subsidiary received a Letter of Award from SJVN for a Solar and Battery Energy Storage System project, adding 600 MW of Solar DC and 700 MWh of BESS capacity. The company’s total clean energy pipeline now stands at 2.4 GW of Solar DC capacity and over 2.5 GWH of BESS capacity.