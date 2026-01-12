Lemon Tree Hotels rises 4% as Warburg Pincus to invest in arm Fleur Hotels

The counter pared gains to trade 1.43 per cent to ₹152 as of 10:13 AM, as compared to a 0.46 per cent decline in the Nifty 50 index.

That apart, Lemon Tree Hotels will merge two of its wholly-owned subsidiaries -- Carnation Hotels and Hamstede Living into itself, as per the exchange filing. Other four wholly-owned subsidiaries of Lemon Tree Hotels will be merged into Fleur Hotels through the issuance of shares to Lemon Tree Hotels.

Separately, Warburg Pincus will acquire APG's stake in Fleur Hotels ahead of the reorganisation, along with a primary equity infusion of up to ₹960 crore to fund growth. With this, Fleur Hotels will act as a hotel ownership and leasing entity. This will be achieved through the transfer of hotel assets and development capabilities in exchange for equity.

Post the corporate restructuring, Lemon Tree Hotels’ shareholding structure will remain unchanged. Meanwhile, Fleur Hotels will see a significant change in ownership.

After the corporate restructuring, Lemon Tree Hotels will own 41.03 per cent stake in Fleur Hotels, while Warburg Pincus will own 26.01 per cent stake, according to the exchange filing.

Before the merger, Warburg Pincus will acquire APG Strategic Real Estate Pool N.V’s 41.09 per cent stake in Fleur Hotels.