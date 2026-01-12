Ashiana Housing slips 3% on posting Q3 business update; check details

Ashiana Housing shares slipped 2.8 per cent on BSE, registering an intra-day low at ₹278.4 per share. The selling pressure on the counter came after the company posted its Q3FY26 business updates.

At 10:20 AM, Ashiana Housing’s share price was trading 2.95 per cent lower at ₹278 on the BSE. In comparison, the Sensex was down 0.49 per cent at 83,165.06. The stock commands a market capitalisation of ₹2,802.13 crore, with its 52-week high at ₹381.9 per share and a 52-week low at ₹248.75 per share.

Ashiana Housing Q3 business update

According to the exchange filing, in the December quarter (Q3FY26) , the area booked fell to 5.56 lakh sq. ft from 6.77 lakh sq. ft a year ago.

Its value of area sold also slipped to ₹401.07 crore, as compared to ₹454.16 crore a year ago.

Further, 357 units were booked in Q3 FY26 vis-à-vis 307 units booked in Q2 FY26 and 451 units booked in Q3 FY25.

Ashiana Amaya (Jamshedpur) and Vatsalya Phase-II (Chennai) were launched in Q3 FY26 with 149 units sold (2.67 lakh sq. ft., Value of area sold ₹198.62 crore) out of the total 402 units.

Higher sales in Q3 FY25 were primarily driven by the launch of Ashiana Swarang Phase-I (Chennai), Ashiana Amodh Phase-II (Pune) and Ashiana Ekansh Phase-IV (Jaipur), where 183 units (2.86 lakh sq. ft.) were sold with sales value of ₹191.27 crore. Additionally, Ashiana Amarah Phase-IV recorded a sales value of 82.15 crores with a sold area of 0.57 lakh sq. ft.

The sale value of the area was booked at ₹1135.47 crore in 9MFY26, as compared to ₹1362.17 crore in 9MFY25. Higher sales in the previous year, primarily attributable to the launch of Amara Phase-4 in Gurugram (3.49 lakh sq. ft. of 4.79 lakh sq. ft. was sold in 9 months FY25 with a sale value of ₹503.81 crore).

Additionally, in Q3 FY26, handover commenced for Ashiana Malhar Phase-I (Pune), Ashiana Dwarka Phase-V (Jodhpur) and Ashiana Ekansh Phase-I (Jaipur).

Ashiana Housing offers features associated with higher-end housing—such as green spaces, clubs, children’s play areas, and maintenance services—while later pioneering the retirement home movement in India aimed at safe, active, and comfortable senior living.