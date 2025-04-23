LG Electronics delays India unit IPO amid stock market volatility: Report

South Korea's LG Electronics has halted work on the initial public offering (IPO) of its Indian arm amid ongoing volatility in the equity markets, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday citing people familiar with the matter.

According to the report, the company has informed advisors that it may postpone the public issue and may resume if the market conditions improve. However, it is still under consideration and no final decision has been made.

The IPO process is still underway but the company cannot comment on the timing, the report cited an LG Electronics official in Seoul as saying.

The company has already hosted roadshows to attract investors for the IPO. It received approval from the markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) in March this year. It filed preliminary papers with Sebi in December 2024. The company aims to raise around $15 billion through the public issue, which includes an offer for sale (OFS) from its parent company. LG Electronics plans to offload a 15 per cent stake in its Indian operations.

LG Electronics is the country's largest home appliances and consumer electronics player after Samsung India Electronics. As per DRHP, LG Electronics' revenue from operations in FY24 stood at ₹21,352 crore.

In addition, LG Electronics is set to begin the construction of its third consumer electronics manufacturing unit in India. It will be located in Sri City, Andhra Pradesh. Currently, it operates two manufacturing facilities in the country including one in Noida and another in Ranjangaon, Maharashtra.