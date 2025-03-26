Wednesday, March 26, 2025 | 02:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / IPO / LG's India IPO may see lower valuation of $10.5-11.5 bn amid market decline

LG's India IPO may see lower valuation of $10.5-11.5 bn amid market decline

While the valuation figure is potentially lower, LG Electronics India might raise as much as $1.7 billion in the IPO, which is more than originally anticipated

LG, LG electronics

LG filed its IPO application in December, and received approval for the listing from the Sebi earlier this month | Image: Bloomberg

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 26 2025 | 2:32 PM IST

Listen to This Article

By Julia Fioretti, Baiju Kalesh and Dave Sebastian
 
LG Electronics Inc.’s India unit may get a lower valuation than previously expected in its initial public offering, according to people familiar with the development, after the recent decline in the nation’s stock market.  
The valuation could dip to a dollar amount of between roughly $10.5 billion and $11.5 billion, the people said, versus earlier expectations for as much as $15 billion. The IPO could take place as soon as May, they said, asking not to be identified discussing private information. 
 
While the valuation figure is potentially lower, LG Electronics India might raise as much as $1.7 billion in the IPO, which is more than originally anticipated, the people said. 
 
 
Deliberations are ongoing and details including the numbers may change, they said.

Also Read

LG Electronics, LG India

LG Corp Chairman Koo visits India ahead of local subsidiary's IPO

Toyota, Toyota logo

After GM backs out, Toyota aids LG battery plant with $1.5 billion order

LG S95TR soundbar

LG launches premium soundbars with 3D spatial audio: Check price, details

LG OLED evo TV and PF600U lifestyle projector

CES 2025: LG brings OLED evo TVs with built-in AI, new lifestyle projectors

Tech Wrap January 2

Tech wrap Jan 2: LG Gram laptops, Samsung Good Lock, Realme 14 Pro series

 
A representative at LG Electronics in Korea declined to comment. 
 
India’s benchmark Sensex index has dropped about 10% from a record high in September, a month after LG Chief Executive Officer William Cho told Bloomberg Television that an IPO in Mumbai was being considered. 
 
LG filed its IPO application in December, and received approval for the listing from the Securities and Exchange Board of India earlier this month. 
 
A share sale of that size would be one of India’s biggest, but still a way off Hyundai Motor India Ltd.’s $3.3 billion IPO last year. Hyundai India’s shares have fallen about 11% since their debut. 

More From This Section

Indira IVF

Indira IVF Hospital scraps IPO plan, withdraws draft papers with Sebi

IPO

ATC Energies IPO opens today; check price band, lot size, GMP, key dates

Meesho

Meesho gears up for $1 bn IPO; enlists Morgan Stanley, Citi as advisors

PremiumThe Tata group's unlisted financial services businesses have reported hefty profits for the year, with Tata Capital, the group's financial services business, reporting a profit of Rs 2,492 crore on revenues of Rs 13,309 crore, as per Tata Sons' annua

Tata Capital gears up for mega IPO, ropes in about 10 investment banks

ipo market listing share market

Sebi considers Esop relaxation for startup founders ahead of IPOs

Topics : LG Electronics LG initial public offering (IPO) initial public offering IPO initial public offerings IPOs

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 26 2025 | 2:31 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold Silver Price TodayLatest LIVE newsRR vs KKR Pitch ReportCBSE 12 Accountancy Question Paper 2025 Analysis PUBG Mobile 3.7 Update Release DateIPL 2025 Point TableIPL 2025 Schedule
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon