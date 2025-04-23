Home / Markets / News / Waaree Energies jumps 9% in trade; here's why the stock is in demand today

Waaree Energies jumps 9% in trade; here's why the stock is in demand today

Waaree Energies share price: The company on Tuesday, after market hours, reported a 34 per cent rise in its net profit for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2025, to Rs 618.91 crore

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment
SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 23 2025 | 10:23 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Waaree Energies share price: Shares of Waaree Energies gained 9.3 per cent in trade, logging an intraday high at Rs 2,855 on the BSE. The buying on the counter came after the company posted strong Q4FY25 results.
 
At 10:02 AM, Waaree Energies shares were trading 8.99 per cent higher at Rs 2,846.6 per share on the BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.61 per cent at 80,077.42. The market capitalisation of the company stood at Rs 81,775.16 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at Rs 3,740.75 per share and 52-week low of the stock was at Rs 1,808.65 per share.

Waaree Energies Q4 results 

The company on Tuesday, after market hours, reported a 34 per cent rise in its net profit for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2025, to Rs 618.91 crore as compared to Rs 461.52 crore a year ago. 
 
Its consolidated revenue increased 36 per cent year-ono-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 4,003.93 crore as compared to Rs 2,935.84 crore a year ago. The Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amotisation (Ebitda) for Q4 stood at Rs 1,059.57 crore as against Rs 489.94 crore a year ago, up 116.27 per cent Y-o-Y. 
 
Ebitda margin for the quarter under review stood at 25.59 per cent as compared to 16.29 per cent a year ago.   Follow Stock Market Live Blog Here

Waaree Energies management commentary 

In its investor presentation, the company's management said it projects robust Y-oY growth in Ebitda in FY26 on the back of strong demand realisation and operational excellence. 

Also Read

Premium

Street signs: Nifty eyes 24,000, AI to vet IPO documents, and more

Waaree Renewable Tech debuts successfully on NSE, boosts growth prospects

Why Bernstein thinks Waaree, Premier Energies will 'Underperform' ahead?

Waaree Energies launches India's largest solar cell facility in Gujarat

Waaree Renewable Tech secures new solar project worth Rs 232 crore

 
Furthermore, the management's Ebitda outlook for FY26 stands at Rs 5,500 crore to Rs 6,000 crore. 
 
“FY25 marks a pivotal inflection point in Waaree’s journey- a year where our strategy, scale, and execution converged to deliver industry-leading Ebitda performance of Rs 3,123.20 crore. This performance underscores the strength of our execution capabilities and the quality of order book, with centred focus on margins, " said Amit Paithankar, whole time director & CEO, Waaree Energies.  ALSO READ | HCLTech up 7% post Q4 results; Stock sees best day since 2019; Key details
 
He added: Our 1.6 GW module manufacturing facility is operational in Brookshire, Texas, USA. This reinforces our commitment to the American market and underlines our local-for-local manufacturing philosophy. Our strategy of local manufacturing and supply chain management will help us navigate through the changing policy environment.

About Waaree Energies 

Established in 1990, Waaree Energies is India's leading renewable energy company, accelerating the global energy transition. Headquartered in Mumbai, it operates manufacturing facilities with an installed capacity of ~15 GW for solar PV modules and 5.4 GW for solar cells.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Tankup Engineers IPO opens today; check price band, GMP, key dates

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex climbs 450 pts to 80,050; Nifty tests 23,300; SMIDs, IT, auto gain

Ather Energy IPO to end 2-months silence in mainboard segment; details here

Dividend, Bonus issue: Huhtamaki India, 3 others to go ex-date on April 24

Stocks to Watch, April 23: HCLTech, Ambuja, Airtel, Havells, Gensol, PFC

Topics :Waaree EnergiesBuzzing stocksThe Smart InvestorS&P BSE SensexBSE SensexNSE NiftyNifty50Nifty50 earningQ4 ResultsMarkets Sensex NiftyMARKETS TODAYstock market tradingDomestic marketsIndian stock markets

First Published: Apr 23 2025 | 9:57 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story