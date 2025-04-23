Waaree Energies jumps 9% in trade; here's why the stock is in demand today

Waaree Energies share price: Shares of Waaree Energies gained 9.3 per cent in trade, logging an intraday high at Rs 2,855 on the BSE. The buying on the counter came after the company posted strong Q4FY25 results.

At 10:02 AM, Waaree Energies shares were trading 8.99 per cent higher at Rs 2,846.6 per share on the BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.61 per cent at 80,077.42. The market capitalisation of the company stood at Rs 81,775.16 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at Rs 3,740.75 per share and 52-week low of the stock was at Rs 1,808.65 per share.

Waaree Energies Q4 results

Its consolidated revenue increased 36 per cent year-ono-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 4,003.93 crore as compared to Rs 2,935.84 crore a year ago. The Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amotisation (Ebitda) for Q4 stood at Rs 1,059.57 crore as against Rs 489.94 crore a year ago, up 116.27 per cent Y-o-Y.

Ebitda margin for the quarter under review stood at 25.59 per cent as compared to 16.29 per cent a year ago.

Waaree Energies management commentary

In its investor presentation, the company's management said it projects robust Y-oY growth in Ebitda in FY26 on the back of strong demand realisation and operational excellence.

Furthermore, the management's Ebitda outlook for FY26 stands at Rs 5,500 crore to Rs 6,000 crore.

ALSO READ | HCLTech up 7% post Q4 results; Stock sees best day since 2019; Key details “FY25 marks a pivotal inflection point in Waaree’s journey- a year where our strategy, scale, and execution converged to deliver industry-leading Ebitda performance of Rs 3,123.20 crore. This performance underscores the strength of our execution capabilities and the quality of order book, with centred focus on margins, " said Amit Paithankar, whole time director & CEO, Waaree Energies.

He added: Our 1.6 GW module manufacturing facility is operational in Brookshire, Texas, USA. This reinforces our commitment to the American market and underlines our local-for-local manufacturing philosophy. Our strategy of local manufacturing and supply chain management will help us navigate through the changing policy environment.

About Waaree Energies

Established in 1990, Waaree Energies is India's leading renewable energy company, accelerating the global energy transition. Headquartered in Mumbai, it operates manufacturing facilities with an installed capacity of ~15 GW for solar PV modules and 5.4 GW for solar cells.