LIC's improving growth trajectory, VNB margin expansion support outlook

Ulip sales were weak due to volatile equity markets, while LIC focused on higher-margin segments such as non-par savings and protection. The management says non-par momentum will be sustained even as Ulips recover, with limited risk of cannibalisation. Protection is expected to maintain growth over the coming quarters. Group business contributed 29.4 per cent of VNB, while non-par contributed 49.3 per cent and par contributed 19.4 per cent. LIC targets growth in par while outpacing the market in non-par through new product launches. The ITC and GST impacts are expected to normalise going forward. A proposed IDBI Bank stake sale is awaited, with the investment continuing to be held in the policyholder fund.