Loan growth, margins seen improving for banks in Q3 as credit costs ease

The banking sector could see better loan growth in Q3FY26, with improved net interest margins, though the full impact of the latest rate cuts will largely be felt in Q4. There may be lower slippages in unsecured loans and microfinance institutions, along with steady recovery trends, which should lower credit costs.

Overall, there could be 5 per cent year-on-year growth in net interest income, with 9 per cent year-on-year growth in pre-provision operating profit and net profit growth of 4 per cent year-on-year in Q3FY26. Within this, there will be divergent net interest margin trajectories, and quarter-on-quarter credit growth will range from 3 per cent to 5 per cent, with modest treasury gains. System loan growth may be over 11 per cent year-on-year, but lower deposit growth is a key monitorable. Tight credit-deposit ratios would be a major variable going into Q4.