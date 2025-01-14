Lotus Chocolate hits 5% lower circuit after releasing Q3FY25 results

Lotus Chocolate shares hit a 5 per cent lower circuit in Tuesday's trade on BSE at Rs 1,218.40 per share. The selling pressure in the stock came after the company released its Q3 numbers.

Around 12:32 PM, Lotus Chocolate share price was down 5 per cent at Rs 1,218.4 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.32 per cent at 76,572.01. The market capitalisation of the company stood at Rs 1,564.55 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at Rs 2,608.65 per share and the 52-week low was at Rs 301.35 per share.

On Monday, the company reported its Q3 result which showed its net profit at Rs 3.71 crore as compared to Rs 0.6 crore ayear ago. The company's revenue for the quarter under review stood at Rs 146.69 crore as compared to Rs 51.89 crore a year ago.

The total income of the company for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, stood at Rs 147.13 crore as compared to Rs 52.28 crore a year ago. The total expenses for the quarter under review stood at Rs 143.43 crore as compared to Rs 51.75 crore a year ago.

Lotus Chocolate Company is an Indian chocolate and confectionery manufacturer that specializes in producing a variety of chocolate products, including milk chocolate, dark chocolate, chocolate bars, and cocoa-based items. Established in 1992, the company has built a strong presence in the Indian market, offering premium quality chocolates and related products. Lotus Chocolate is known for its innovative flavors, attractive packaging, and commitment to high-quality ingredients.

The company manufactures its products under its brand name and also supplies chocolate products to other businesses. It caters to both domestic and international markets, with a focus on expanding its footprint in the global chocolate industry. Over the years, Lotus Chocolate has been involved in various initiatives to enhance its production capabilities and product offerings, including the development of chocolate for the retail and food service industries.

Additionally, the company has worked on sustainability by sourcing cocoa responsibly and implementing eco-friendly practices in its production processes.

In the past one year, Lotus Chocolate shares have gained 300 per cent against Sensex's rise of 5.1 per cent.