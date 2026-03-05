LT Foods shares snap six-day losing streak, rebound 14% on heavy volumes

LT Foods share price today: Shares of Shares of LT Foods snapped a six-session losing streak today, surging as much as 15 per cent in intraday move amid strong buying interest. After opening on a flat note with a positive bias, the stock gained momentum and climbed to the day's high of ₹419.50 on the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE), up 14.15 per cent.

As of 2:20 PM, the stock was holding the gains to trade near the day’s high, at ₹416.

Today's sharp rally was accompanied by a significant spike in volumes. Exchange data showed that 31.1 million equities changed hands on the NSE, compared to the previous session’s total traded quantity of around 0.5 million equities.

On the BSE, LT Foods shares advanced 12.7 per cent to ₹415 with a spurt in volume by more than 46.52 times. With today's strong rebound, the stock has recouped the losses it incurred over the previous six trading sessions. The company’s shares had recently come under pressure amid concerns that ongoing tensions in the Middle East could disrupt supply chains and impact trade flows. LT Foods is a global FMCG company operating in the consumer food segment and is widely recognised as a leading player in specialty rice and rice-based foods. Its flagship brands include Daawat and Royal.

In another related development, rice exporters have sought urgent government support to mitigate the impact of shipping disruptions triggered by the Iran crisis and instability across key maritime routes, according to a representation submitted by the Indian Rice Exporters Federation (IREF). The Federation, in its representation to the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA), said exporters are facing an acute shortage of containers, suspension or cancellation of vessel calls to the Middle East, and sharply higher logistics costs. LT Foods is a major supplier of Basmati rice to the Middle East region. In February, the company had said that the Middle East contributed 9 per cent of its overall revenue mix for the 9M period of FY2026.