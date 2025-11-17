Multibagger: Up 3,300% from 52-week low, stock to trade 5:1 ex-bonus Nov 18

Autoriders International bonus issue

The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE)-listed Autoriders International has zoomed as much as 3,315 per cent from its 52-week low of ₹149.90 to a record high of ₹5,087.60 as of date.The Autoriders International stock is thinly traded, and has seen a trading volume of mere 30-odd shares as of 12:20 PM on the BSE on Monday. The two-week average traded volume at the counter stands at 175-odd shares.The Autoriders International stock will be turning ex-bonus tomorrow. Earlier this month, Autoriders International in an exchange filing said it fixed November 18, 2025 as the record date for the announced 5:1 bonus share issue."The board of directors of the company have approved and fixed November 18th, 2025 as the Record Date for the purpose of deciding the Members who shall be eligible to the allotment of the Bonus Shares", the company said in the BSE filing.The company's board approved the issue of Bonus Shares in the proportion of 5 bonus equity shares of ₹10 each, for every 1 fully paid-up equity share of ₹10 each held by shareholders as of the record date.The shareholding pattern shows that the promoters held up to 62.43 per cent equity, while the rest were with the public, as of September 2025.The stock is only traded on the BSE, under 'XT' category and is also placed under ESM Stage 1 surveillance measures. According to Sebi-laid surveillance measures, this stock falls under the ESM category as its market capitalisation is less than ₹1,000 crore.As of today, November 17, 2025, Autoriders International total market capitalisation stands at ₹295.15 crore, of which free float is ₹47.32 crore, shows BSE data.Also stocks traded under 'XT' or 'T' category on the BSE as settled on a 'Trade-to-Trade' basis, meaning delivery of the shares is mandatory.On the earnings front, Autoriders, which offers self-driven and chauffeur-driven car rental services, reported a 10.8 per cent decline in net profit at ₹2.39 crore for the quarter ended September 2025 as against ₹2.68 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago. Total income, however, was up 11.6 per cent year-on-year at ₹24.64 crore from ₹22.07 crore.