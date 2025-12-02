US portfolio, margin expansion to drive gains for pharma major Lupin

The stock of pharma major Lupin hit its highest levels in over seven months on Friday. The stock, which has gained about 6 per cent over the past month, was boosted by a strong show in the September quarter (Q2FY26). While sales growth was led by the US geography, margins too saw a healthy jump. The company is reportedly in talks to acquire UK-based nutraceuticals major Vitabiotics at a valuation of 1 billion pounds, and the outcome could impact the stock price in the near term. At the current price, the stock is trading at 22 times its FY27 earnings estimates.

The recent trigger for the company was the Q2FY26 performance. Riding on the growth of the US and rest-of-the-world markets, overall revenue grew 24 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y). US revenues at $317 million were up 15 per cent quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) and were better than brokerage estimates. This was largely on account of the generic version of Tolvaptan, a drug used to treat low levels of sodium in the blood. The drug was launched under a 180-day exclusivity. Elara Securities estimates over $100 million of high-margin Tolvaptan sales in Q2. The exclusivity extends into Q3, and there is a possibility of a prolonged period of limited competition, point out analysts led by Dr Bino Pathiparampil of the brokerage. Elara Securities raised its FY26-FY28 core earnings per share by 8-12 per cent and increased its target price to Rs 2,239. It has an accumulate rating on the stock.

“How did Lupin’s base US business perform beyond Tolvaptan?” In addition, the base business in the US did well, led by sales of generic versions of Spiriva, used in the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, and Myrbetriq for overactive bladder. While the two continue to boost profits in the US business, there is a lack of clarity on additional competition and its impact on them. Myrbetriq sales remain at risk from IP litigation, and the next hearing is scheduled for February 2026. Currently, there is no indication of entry of any competitor in the Spiriva market. “Which markets drove growth and where did Lupin disappoint in Q2FY26?”

Among other key performers on the sales front were emerging markets, which rose 45 per cent, while other developed markets saw growth of 19 per cent. The India formulations market, however, disappointed, with growth of 3 per cent Y-o-Y, missing estimates. The other business to disappoint was the abbreviated pharmaceutical ingredient business, which was down 13 per cent Y-o-Y. “How did margins move and what guidance did Lupin give?” The company also posted a healthy operating performance. Operating profit rose 63 per cent Y-o-Y, while gross margin was 200 basis points higher sequentially at 73.3 per cent, aided by a better product mix in US markets. At the operating level, margins were up 400 basis points sequentially to 30.3 per cent. Margins were supported by a higher contribution from Tolvaptan. The company has increased its FY26 operating profit margin guidance to 25-26 per cent from 24-25 per cent, but indicated it would come off in FY27.

“What are brokerages saying about Lupin’s outlook and key risks?” Param Desai and Kushal Shah of Prabhudas Lilladher Research point out that the company saw a remarkable turnaround in profitability with a two-fold jump in operating profit over FY23-24, aided by better product mix, continued niche launches in the US, clearance from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for facilities, domestic formulations regaining momentum, and cost-optimisation measures. The brokerage has maintained a buy rating with a target price of Rs 2,400 and values the stock at 24 times its September 2027 earnings. Key risks are competition in Spiriva and delays in new launches in the US.