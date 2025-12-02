Sun Pharma Advanced Research zooms 20% on huge volumes; details here

Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company (SPARC) share price today were locked in 20 per cent upper circuit at ₹161.10 on the BSE in Tuesday’s intra-day trade amid heavy volumes. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.53 per cent at 85,185.

Till 1:44 PM, as many as a combined 27.7 million equity shares representing 8.5 per cent of the total equity of the pharmaceutical company have changed hands. There were pending buy orders for 6,20,000 equity shares on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and BSE.

The stock price of SPARC had hit a 52-week low of ₹109.2 on March 3, 2025. It had touched 52-week high of ₹240.95 on December 16, 2024.

Why SPARC share price zooms 20 per cent in a weak market? SPARC on Tuesday, December 2, 2025, announced that the US District Court for the District of Columbia granted summary judgment in favour of SPARC in the matter of issuance of Priority Review Voucher (PRV) associated with the approval of Sezaby. The court granted SPARC’s motion for summary judgment and held that “FDA’s withholding of the PRV was contrary to law because no drug product containing phenobarbital sodium was ‘previously approved’ as that term is used in the statute” and allowed 60 days to appeal against the motion, the company said in its exchange filing.

Sezaby is a benzyl alcohol and propylene glycol free formulation of phenobarbital sodium powder for injection. It was approved by the US Food and Drugs Administration (USFDA) for the treatment of neonatal seizures. SPARC is a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company focused on continuously improving standards of care for patients globally through innovation in therapeutics and delivery. SPARC's outlook SPARC, in its FY25 annual report, said that the company is entering a new phase defined by sharper portfolio focus, disciplined resource allocation and a flexible approach to value creation. The near- and mid-term will be shaped by a commitment to advancing SCD-153 and SBO-154 as anchor assets, while maintaining optionality across the broader pipeline through innovative business models and partnerships.

Looking ahead, SPARC will continue to monitor the external environment, including regulatory developments, market access dynamics and capital market conditions to decide its funding strategy and partnership decisions. With a lean organisation, a focused pipeline and a flexible business model, SPARC is well-positioned to navigate uncertainties, seize emerging opportunities and deliver long-term value to both patients and shareholders, the company said. Meanwhile, the government has implemented a range of policies to improve research and development (R&D) in the pharmaceutical sector. These initiatives include offering fiscal incentives to R&D units, as well as simplifying regulatory processes for the development of new drug molecules, clinical trials and innovative drug delivery systems.