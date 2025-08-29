M&M extends fall, slips 6% in 3 days; why this automobile stock is falling?

Shares of Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) continued to remain under pressure, and slipped 3 per cent to ₹3,188.25 on the BSE in Friday’s intra-day trade. The stock of the automobile company was quoting lower for the third straight day, falling 6 per cent during the period on profit booking.

The Hon’ble Prime Minister also celebrated the start of local manufacturing of first Lithium-ion battery, cell & electrode for strong hybrid electric vehicle at TDS Lithium-Ion Battery Gujarat Private Limited (TDSG), Maruti Suzuki’s fellow subsidiary.

On August 26, Hon’ble Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi, commemorated the Start of Production of Maruti Suzuki’s first Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV), e VITARA, for sales in over 100 countries, at Suzuki Motor Gujarat Private Limited (SMG), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Maruti Suzuki.

Brokerages view on auto sector

The government has proposed GST 2.0 reforms which aims to rationalize the current multi-slab structure into a simpler framework, with two main rates of 5 per cent and 18 per cent. For the auto sector, this overhaul seeks to address long-standing classification disputes - such as those between small cars and SUVs - by moving to clearer, unified tax categories.

Entry level segment however was the real pain point and subject to muted volume growth in the recent past. ICICI Securities believes this space will be the biggest beneficiary of the GST rate cut.