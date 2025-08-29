Friday, August 29, 2025 | 10:51 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / News / Sumitomo Mitsui to invest ₹16,000 crore more in YES Bank after RBI nod

Sumitomo Mitsui to invest ₹16,000 crore more in YES Bank after RBI nod

Sumitomo Mitsui's fresh ₹16,000 crore plan follows its earlier ₹13,500 crore deal for 20% in YES Bank, with RBI nod for up to 24.99% ownership

SMBC to infuse ₹16,000 cr into Yes Bank via bonds, equity package

SMBC to inject ₹16,000 cr ($1.83 bn) into Yes Bank via bonds and equity, after earlier ₹13,500 cr deal, with RBI nod for up to 24.99% stake.

Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 29 2025 | 10:49 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Japanese financial giant Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp (SMBC) is set to inject an additional ₹16,000 crore ($1.83 billion) into YES Bank through a mix of equity and debt, according to a report by The Economic Times. The infusion is expected to strengthen the bank’s balance sheet and could mark the beginning of a more significant ownership shift.
 
This follows SMBC’s earlier commitment of ₹13,500 crore for a 20 per cent stake in Yes Bank, largely acquired from existing shareholders led by the State Bank of India (SBI).
 

SMBC exploring full control via subsidiary

SMBC, one of Japan’s top three lenders with operations in 39 countries, is also in the process of setting up a wholly owned subsidiary in India. This entity is expected to be used for acquiring a majority stake in YES Bank, according to sources cited in the report.
 
 

Breakdown of the ₹16,000 crore funding plan

The proposed funding will be structured as follows:
  1. ₹8,500 crore via yen-denominated bonds, priced below 2 per cent
  2. ₹7,500 crore as equity, likely through foreign currency convertible bonds (FCCBs)
The capital infusion is aimed at boosting YES Bank’s capital adequacy and improving asset quality metrics, enabling further lending growth.

Also Read

Yes Bank

YES Bank rises 5% on RBI nod for Sumitomo stake buy; what analysts expect?

Yes Bank

Yes Bank stake sale to Sumitomo gets RBI approval for 24.99% acquisition

YES BANK

Yes Bank to raise ₹16,000 crore via equity and debt; caps dilution at 10%

Yes Bank, yes bank New Logo

YES Bank stock up 10% on SMBC deal buzz; time to buy, sell, hold?

Mahindra & Mahindra

Mahindra & Mahindra in talks to acquire Sumitomo's stake in SML Isuzu

 

Shareholder approval and RBI green light

YES Bank’s shareholders approved the fundraising plan last week. Soon after, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) granted SMBC permission to increase its stake in the bank to up to 24.99 per cent.
 
Of this, SMBC will initially purchase a 20 per cent stake from domestic banks. The route to the remaining 4.99 per cent is still being finalised, with options including:
  • Negotiations with private equity investors Advent International and Carlyle Group
  • Subscribing to fresh equity issued by the bank 
Advent and Carlyle currently hold 9.2 per cent and 4.2 per cent in YES Bank through Verventa Holdings and CA Basque Investments, respectively.
 

Capital infusion to improve YES Bank’s NIM

The fresh capital is expected to improve YES Bank’s net interest margin (NIM), which stood at 2.5 per cent in June 2025—among the lowest in the sector. A stronger balance sheet could help reposition the bank for more competitive lending in coming quarters.
 

More From This Section

Bajaj Allianz

AHPI to take call on ending freeze on Bajaj Allianz cashless servicespremium

gambling industry, Online gambling, gaming industry

Govt to meet banks, fintechs on Aug 29 to discuss Online Gaming Act rollout

MSME credit target FY26, MSME loans public sector banks, PSB MSME lending growth, Finance Ministry MSME focus, India MSME sector credit, SBI MSME loan target 2025, PNB MSME lending growth, MSME credit outstanding FY25, MSME loan YTD growth 2025, GNPA

Indian banks' net interest margins likely to improve in H2 FY26: S&P

government bond, bond market

Bond yields fall after four sessions of gains ahead of weekly auction

Nirmala Sitharaman

More than 560 mn Jan Dhan accounts opened in last 11 years: Sitharaman

Topics : Mitsui Sumitomo YES Bank BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 29 2025 | 10:19 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold and Silver PriceMotilal Oswal Stock PickWho is Sheikha MahraDuleep Trophy 2025 LiveGarena Free Fire Max code TodayUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon