Home / Markets / News / Rupee trades weak on tariff, FPI outflow concerns; opens lower at 87.70/$

Rupee trades weak on tariff, FPI outflow concerns; opens lower at 87.70/$

Indian Rupee today: The domestic currency opened 7 paise lower at 87.70 against the dollar on Friday, according to Bloomberg

Rupee
Indian Rupee value today (Photo: Bloomberg)
SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 29 2025 | 9:35 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Indian Rupee traded lower on Friday as trade uncertainties outweighed support from a softer dollar and weak crude oil prices.
 
The domestic currency opened 7 paise lower at 87.70 against the dollar on Friday, according to Bloomberg. The Rupee has slipped 2.6 per cent in the current financial year and 2.47 per cent in 2025 so far. In August, it rose around 0.15 per cent against the dollar.
 
The rupee closed slightly higher, pressured by recently imposed US trade tariffs on Indian goods, persistent foreign portfolio investor (FPI) outflows, month-end demand, and the Reserve Bank of India’s efforts to stabilise the currency, Anil Kumar Bhansali, head of treasury and executive director at Finrex Treasury Advisors LLP, said. 
 
Market sentiment remains fragile, with FPIs selling ₹28,905 crore worth of Indian equities in August 2025, analysts said. Meanwhile, the new 50 per cent tariffs on India took effect on August 27, and are among the highest in Asia as tensions between New Delhi and Washington ramped up. However, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on Wednesday signalled possible relief from the additional tariffs. 
 
The tariffs are expected to hurt Indian exports to the US, widen the trade deficit, and strain the rupee further by raising import costs and fuelling domestic inflation, Bhansali said. Today, the rupee opened slightly weaker and is expected to trade in the 87.40–90 range, with focus on RBI’s dollar sales to support the currency, he added. 
 
Until there is clarity on alternatives, either through negotiations with the US or by striking trade agreements with other nations, investors are likely to stay cautious, according to Jateen Trivedi, VP research analyst - commodity and currency, LKP Securities. "The rupee is expected to remain under pressure with a near-term range of 87.25-88.25."
 
The dollar index, a measure of the greenback against a basket of six major currencies, was up 0.19 per cent at 98.00, and is headed for its monthly drop. The US will release its personal consumption expenditure price index for July. Besides, the US's Q2 GDP increased at a 3.3 per cent annualised rate, against 3 per cent growth a year ago.
 
In commodities, crude oil prices continued to trade lower amid diminishing prospects of a Russia-Ukraine peace deal. Brent crude price was down 0.71 per cent at 68.13 per barrel, while WTI crude prices were lower by 0.67 per cent at 64.17 per barrel, as of 9:07 AM IST.  
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex gains 100 pts, Nifty holds 24,500; FMCG stocks rally, auto slip

PNB MetLife CIO suggests mkt strategy amid tariffs risks, high valuations

Stocks to Watch today, Aug 29: RIL, NTPC, ICICI Bank, Paytm, CG Power

Tariff impact: Nomura cuts FY26 GDP forecast to 5.8% in worst-case scenario

Mangal Electrical IPO posts negative start; shares list below issue price

Topics :MarketsRupeeIndian rupeeRupee vs dollarUS Dollarcurrency marketBrent crude oil

First Published: Aug 29 2025 | 9:16 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story