Infosys gains from M&A, valuations offer comfort amid AI-driven shift

Infosys (Infy) has signed definitive agreements to acquire Optimum Healthcare IT (for up to $465 million) and Stratus Global ($95 million) for a combined cash consideration of $560 million. These acquisitions strengthen capabilities across healthcare, IT (information technology), and P&C (property & casualty) insurance.

The buys add 2,050 workforce (1,600 in Optimum and 450 in Stratus), while deepening integration of Infy’s artificial intelligence (AI) Topaz and Cobalt cloud platforms into new workflows. Combined, the new firms could add between 1.2 per cent and 2.25 per cent to the revenue for financial year 2026-27 (FY27). Analysts seem net positive on the deals, although these could be earnings dilutive in the short term.