Infosys gains from M&A, valuations offer comfort amid AI-driven shift

Stratus Global is headquartered in New Jersey, US. It is an insurance technology partner serving P&C insurers and managing general agents. It specialises in Guidewire implementations and upgrades, Guidewire cloud migration, data modernisation, application support, and managed services. It operates across the US, Canada, and India. It reported revenues of $35.1 million in CY23, $36.2 million in CY24, and $42.8 million in CY25. The deal is valued at 2.2 times EV/sales on CY25 revenue.
The acquisitions are in line with Infy’s strategy for becoming a leader in AI-driven services. As of December 2025, Infy indicated AI programs accounted for 5.5 per cent of revenue and that it is providing AI services to 90 per cent of its top 200 clients. It has outlined six AI service focus areas, including AI Strategy and Engineering, Data for AI, Process AI, Legacy Modernisation, Physical AI, and AI Trust, with responsible and clear governance.