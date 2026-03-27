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Sebi bars four from markets for 2 years in front-running case linked to FPI

The market regulator barred four individuals for two years and imposed penalties after finding evidence of front-running trades linked to foreign portfolio investor Societe Generale

Sebi
In its investigation covering January 2022 to December 2023, Sebi found evidence of front-running in 350 trades executed by the FPI
Khushboo Tiwari
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 27 2026 | 6:53 PM IST
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The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Friday barred four individuals from the securities market for two years for allegedly front-running trades of foreign portfolio investor Societe Generale.
 
The regulator also imposed a penalty of ₹5 lakh each on Vishvanath Goswami, Umang Chaturvedi, Shyam Chaturvedi, and Vinod Kumar Chaturvedi.
 
In its investigation covering January 2022 to December 2023, Sebi found evidence of front-running in 350 trades executed by the FPI.
 
According to Sebi, the individuals were linked to Atul Chaturvedi, a sales trader at Antique Stock Broking, which acted as the broker for the FPI. Atul Chaturvedi was allegedly privy to material non-public information regarding the FPI’s impending trades.
 
He settled the case with Sebi in November 2025 after paying a disgorgement amount of ₹1.48 crore. Several other individuals had earlier settled related proceedings in October 2025 by paying a total of ₹19.5 lakh.
 
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Topics :SEBISecurities and Exchange Board of IndiaSociete Generale

First Published: Mar 27 2026 | 6:47 PM IST

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