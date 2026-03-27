Sebi bars four from markets for 2 years in front-running case linked to FPI

The Securities and Exchange Board of India ( Sebi ) on Friday barred four individuals from the securities market for two years for allegedly front-running trades of foreign portfolio investor Societe Generale.

The regulator also imposed a penalty of ₹5 lakh each on Vishvanath Goswami, Umang Chaturvedi, Shyam Chaturvedi, and Vinod Kumar Chaturvedi.

In its investigation covering January 2022 to December 2023, Sebi found evidence of front-running in 350 trades executed by the FPI.

According to Sebi, the individuals were linked to Atul Chaturvedi, a sales trader at Antique Stock Broking, which acted as the broker for the FPI. Atul Chaturvedi was allegedly privy to material non-public information regarding the FPI’s impending trades.