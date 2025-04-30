Macrotech, Godrej Properties gain up to 6%, Realty index up 4%; here's why

Real estate stocks rallied in Wednesday’s intraday session, outperforming the benchmark indices, with Macrotech Developers Ltd and Godrej Properties Ltd among the top gainers amid the ongoing fourth-quarter earnings season.

The key gauge for the realty stocks -- BSE Realty Index -- rose as much as 3.66 per cent to 6,989.6 on Wednesday, the best session for the index since April 15. The index pared gains to trade 3 per cent higher, compared to the 0.04 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty50 index. The realty index has fallen 16 per cent so far this year, compared to the 3 per cent rise in the Nifty50 index.

As of 12:20 PM, in the BSE Realty index Macrotech Developers led the gains on the BSE Realty index with a rise of 4.75 per cent, followed by Godrej Properties (up 4.14 per cent), Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (up 3.24 per cent), Phoenix Mills Ltd (up 2.36 per cent), and DLF Ltd (up 3.32 per cent). Other notable gainers included Sobha Ltd (up 1.99 per cent), Brigade Enterprises Ltd (up 0.92 per cent), and SignatureGlobal India Ltd (up 0.89 per cent).

In the intraday session, Macrotech rallied as much as 5.8 per cent, Godrej Properties was up 6.5 per cent, while Prestige Estates and DLF were up 4.7 per cent and 3.95 per cent, respectively.

The rally in the index came after multiple analysts remained bullish on Prestige Estates Projects after it received the approval for its key project in Indirapuram, NCR. According to reports, CLSA sees nearly 81 per cent upside for the stock while Morgan Stanley upgraded their ratings to 'Equal-Weight' with a target price of ₹1,370 per share.

Other realty stocks in focus

Macrotech Developers (Lodha Group) reported a consolidated profit of ₹921.7 crore for the fourth quarter of the financial year 2025 (Q4 FY25), up 38.5 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y). The company's revenue from operations in Q4 FY25 stood at ₹4,224.3 crore, a 5.12 per cent rise Y-o-Y, falling short of the Bloomberg analysts' poll estimate of ₹4,414 crore. Total expenses during the quarter were ₹3,233.1 crore, only 0.9 per cent higher than the year-ago period, primarily due to the cost of projects.

Prestige Estates Projects is targeting ₹12,000 crore revenue from a 62.5-acre township at Ghaziabad, marking its entry into the Delhi-NCR growing residential market. Prestige Estates is already developing a commercial project at Delhi's Aerocity. In a regulatory filing on Tuesday, the company announced its entry into the National Capital Region (NCR) residential market with the launch of the first phase of 'The Prestige City, Indirapuram'. The real estate company extended a corporate guarantee of up to ₹750 crore to its subsidiary.