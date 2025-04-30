Home / Markets / News / How to trade Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv stocks post Q4FY25 results?

How to trade Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv stocks post Q4FY25 results?

Technical charts indicate that Bajaj Finance and Bajaj Finserv are threatening to trigger a sell call; post which these stocks can decline up to 11 per cent from present levels.

bajaj Finserv
bajaj Finserv(Photo: Reuters)
Rex Cano Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Apr 30 2025 | 11:00 AM IST
Shares of Bajaj Finance and Bajaj Finserv cracked up to 7 per cent and 6 per cent, respectively, in intra-day trades on Wednesday a day after these non-banking financial companies reported the March quarter results.  Bajaj Finance, post market hours on Tuesday, reported a 19 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth in consolidated net profit at ₹ 4,546 crore for the quarter ended March 2025. The firm's net interest income grew by 22 per cent YoY to ₹ 9,807 crore.  Bajaj Finance announced a total dividend of ₹ 56 per share, including a special dividend of ₹ 12 per share. The company has announced a record date of May 9 or the special dividend, and May 30 for the final dividend. The company has also announced a liberal 4:1 bonus issue - i.e. 4 free shares for every shareholder holding a share as per the record date; and a stock split in the 1:2 ratio. The company has not announced the record date for bonus, and equity split.  Meanwhile, Bajaj Finserv posted a 14 per cent YoY growth in consolidated net profit at ₹ 2,417 crore for Q4FY25; backed by a 11 per cent YoY increase in revenue at ₹ 35,596 crore.  ALSO READ: These 3 energy shares look promising as Nifty Oil & Gas nears major hurdle  Against this background, here's a trading strategy in Bajaj twins post the Q4FY25 results. 

Bajaj Finance

  Current Price: ₹ 8,624  Downside Risk: 9%  Support: ₹ 8,450; ₹ 8,300; ₹ 8,220; ₹ 8,050  Resistance: ₹ 8,717; ₹ 8,955; ₹ 9,200; ₹ 9,400  At present levels, Bajaj Finance stock is threatening to end its 5-month bullish run. A close below ₹ 8,718 shall confirm the same. Technical chart shows that the stock has soared over 39 per cent from levels of ₹ 6,933 on December 10, 2024 to a high of ₹ 9,660 on April 24, 2025 post the breakout. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART  However, currently the stock has slipped back below its short-term moving averages - i.e. the 20-Daily Moving Average (20-DMA) and the 50-DMA, which stand at ₹ 8,955 and ₹ 8,717, respectively. The daily chart suggests that the stock is likely to witness some downward pressure in the near-term as key momentum oscillators both on the daily and the weekly chart have seen negative crossovers.  On the downside, the stock may drift towards its 100-DMA support around 8,050 levels, below which key support for the stock stands at ₹ 7,850. Interim support for the stock can be anticipated around ₹ 8,450, ₹ 8,300 and ₹ 8,220 levels. On the upside, apart from the short-term moving averages the Bajaj Finance stock is expected to face resistance around ₹ 9,200 levels; with upside likely capped around ₹ 9,490.  ALSO READ: SBI Cards or SBI Life: Which stock should you buy post Q4 results? 

Bajaj Finserv

  Current Price: ₹ 1,940  Downside Risk: 10.8%  Support: ₹ 1,913; ₹ 1,894; ₹ 1,852; ₹ 1,800; ₹ 1,760  Resistance: ₹ 1,988; ₹ 2,020; ₹ 2,080  Bajaj Finserv stock too is seen testing its super trend line support on the daily chart - a key technical indicator the stock broke-out above on January 2. Post the breakout, the stock surged over 25 per cent to a high of ₹ 2,135 on April 24. A close below ₹ 1,938 shall signal the end of this 4-month positive run. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART  At present, the stock has slipped back below its 20-DMA, which stands at ₹ 1,988, and is within striking distance of the 50-DMA at ₹ 1,913. Given the negative crossover on key momentum oscillators, the stock is expected to face downward pressure in the near-term.  As such, the stock can slide towards ₹ 1,730 levels, with interim support likely around ₹ 1,894, ₹ 1,852, ₹ 1,800 and ₹ 1,760 levels. On the upside, apart from the 20-DMA, the stock is expected to face resistance around ₹ 2,020 and ₹ 2,080 levels. 
First Published: Apr 30 2025 | 11:00 AM IST

