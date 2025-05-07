Mahanagar Gas shares gain 3% after Q4 results; check details here

Mahanagar Gas share price today: Shares of natural gas distribution company Mahanagar Gas (MGL) rose over 3 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹1423.40 on Wednesday after the company's March 2025 quarter (Q4 FY25) came in line with the market expectations.

Mahanagar's stock was quoting at ₹1,404.90, up 2.03 per cent on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). In comparison, the benchmark Nifty50 index was trading at 24,368.65, down 10.95 points or 0.04 per cent. The stock is 30 per cent down from its 52-week high of ₹1,423.40, which it touched on September 25, 2025. The natural gas distribution company's total market capitalisation stood at ₹13,877.29 crore. On a year-to-date basis, the stock has surged around 10 per cent compared to a 2.84 per cent increase in the Nifty50 index.

Mahanagar Gas Q4 FY25 result update

Mahanagar Gas reported revenue from operations of ₹2,039 crore, up 18 per cent from ₹1,719 crore in the year-ago period. The company reported a profit after tax (PAT) of ₹252.19 crore, down 4.8 per cent from ₹264.99 crore in the year-ago quarter. Its total expenses increased 24.2 per cent to ₹1,746.33 crore against ₹1,406.62 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal. The board of MGL has reported a final dividend of ₹18 per share at a face value of ₹10 each for FY25.

For the full FY25, MGL's PAT decreased 19.94 per cent to ₹1,044.89 crore as against ₹1,289.07 in the previous year. Annual revenue from operations rose 10.6 per cent to ₹7,589.99 crore from ₹6,861.95 crore in the year ended March 2024.

About Mahanagar Gas

Established in 2005, Mahanagar Gas is a natural gas distribution company, mainly focused on distributing Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) and Piped Natural Gas (PNG) in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) and nearby areas such has Thane, Raigad, Mira-Bhayander and Navi Mumbai in Maharashtra. It is a joint venture between the Gas Authority of India (GAIL), British Group UK and the Government of Maharashtra. It caters to both domestic and industrial customers.