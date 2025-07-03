Dividend stocks: Axis Bk, Biocon & 31 others to trade ex-date on July 4

Dividend stocks: Bharat Forge, Biocon, Axis Bank and 30 other stocks will be on investors' radar today, as they will turn ex-date on Friday, July 4, 2025, following the announcement of dividend, bonus, and rights issue.

The ex-date marks the day a stock starts trading without the eligibility for dividends, bonus shares, stock splits, or rights issues. This means that investors who purchase the stock on or after the ex-date will not be entitled to these benefits.

To be eligible, an investor must hold the stock before the ex-date. However, the final list of beneficiaries for dividends, stock splits, or rights issues is prepared by the company based on shareholders recorded at the close of the record date.

Investors should note that the ex-date and record date for these stocks are the same, making them a key focus in today's market. Shares trading ex-date for dividend Twenty-six companies will go ex-date for final dividend on Friday, along with three companies to turn ex-date for dividend. Tech Mahindra has announced the highest final dividend among others at ₹30 per share. Other companies which declared final dividend include AU Small Finance Bank ₹1, Axis Bank ₹1, Bharat Forge Ltd ₹6, Biocon ₹0.5 Central Bank of India ₹0.1875, according to BSE corporate action data.

Besides, Control Print Ltd-$ has declared a final dividend of ₹6, Cyient ₹14, Dhampur Bio Organics ₹1.25, DCB Bank ₹1.35, Escorts Kubota ₹18, India Shelter Finance Corporation ₹5, Jupiter Life Line Hospitals ₹1, Max Healthcare Institute ₹1.5, Nippon Life India Asset Management ₹10, Navin Fluorine International ₹7, Nestle India ₹10, Onward Technologies ₹5, Petronet LNG ₹3, Redington ₹6.8, Shine Fashions (India) ₹0.125, SKF India ₹14.5, Sona BLW Precision Forgings ₹1.6, Supreme Petrochem ₹7.5 and Thermax ₹14. A final dividend is the last dividend paid by a company for a financial year, declared after the annual financial results are finalised.

That apart, Welspun Enterprises declared a dividend of ₹3, Mahindra & Mahindra ₹25.3 and Gloster ₹20. Bonus issue The companies that will go ex-date for bonus issue on Friday are Container Corporation of India (Concor) which has declared bonus issue in 1:4 ratio and Sharda Motor Industries 1:1 ratio. A bonus issue is when a company gives additional shares to its existing shareholders for free, based on the number of shares they already hold. It's a way for the company to reward shareholders without paying out cash. Rights issue T T Ltd and Astec Lifesciences will trade ex-date for their rights issue on July 4, 2025. T T Ltd's board approved the rights issue of 3,33,30,444 equity shares of face value of ₹1 each at a premium of ₹11 each for an amount not exceeding ₹4,000 lakhs. The rights issue price is set at ₹12 per share, including the premium of ₹11.