Stocks to Watch Today, July 3: DMart, Nykaa, PNB, Vedanta, Enviro Infra

Stocks to Watch Today, Thursday, July 3, 2025: Stock markets are looking to start on a muted note on Thursday, as suggested by GIFT Nifty. Futures on the index were up 18 points at 7:05 AM at 25,564 levels. Markets may, however, turn volatile amid the weekly Nifty F&O expiry today.

On the economic front, investors will assess the Services PMI data for June from Japan, India, Europe, the UK, and the US, scheduled to be released throughout the day. That apart, they will also read the fine print of the US-Vietnam trade deal.

Following the announcement, Japan's Nikkei was up 0.13 per cent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng was flat, and Australia's ASX200 was down 0.47 per cent. READ STOCK MARKET LATEST UPDATES TODAY LIVE Overnight, the S&P 500 scored a fresh all-time intraday and closed 0.47 per cent higher. The Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.94 per cent and posted a record close of 20,393.13. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, however, slipped 0.02 per cent. Meanwhile, here is a list of stocks to watch today: New Listing: Shares of Indogulf Cropsciences will list on the bourses in the mainboard segment. Further, in the SME segment, shares of Ace Alpha Tech, Valencia India, Pro FX Tech, and Moving Media Entertainment will list on the exchanges.

Avenue Supermarts share price: The D-Mart chain of stores operator reported standalone revenue from operations at Rs 15,932.12 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 (Q1FY26). This comes against a revenue of Rs 13,711.87 crore seen in Q1FY25. The total number of stores as of June 30, 2025 stood at 424. M&M Financial Services share price: The Mahindra Group company reported an overall disbursement of Rs 12,800 crore during the April-June 2025 (Q1FY26) quarter, registering a year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth of just 1 per cent. Business Assets at the end of the quarter were Rs 1.21 trillion, up 15 per cent over June 2024. Its Collection Efficiency was 95 per cent vs 94 per cent Y-o-Y.

Punjab National Bank share price: PNB said its Global Business surged 11.6 per cent Y-o-Y in Q1FY26 to Rs 27.19 trillion, while Domestic Business rose 11.1 per cent to Rs 26.16 trillion. Further, the public sector's lender saw a higher growth in deposits with Global Deposits rising 12.8 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 15.88 trillion, and Domestic Deposits climbing 12.2 per cent to Rs 15.36 trillion. Indian Bank share price: Indian Bank reported a 10.2 per cent Y-o-Y rise in June 2025 quarter Total Business, at Rs 13.44 trillion, while its Total Deposits surged 9.3 per cent on year to Rs 7.44 trillion. Gross Advances stood at Rs 6 trillion, up 11.3 per cent Y-o-Y.

Baazar Style Retail share price: The fashion value retailer said that its standalone revenue from operations surged 37 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 377.7 crore in Q1FY26 with sales per square feet (PSF) of Rs 664 per month. The company's total number of stores stood at 232 with the company opening a total of 22 new stores and closing 4 stores during the quarter. FSN E-Commerce Ventures: ALSO READ | Trading guide: Nifty reflects caution; PNB, Indus Towers top buy calls According to reports, pre-IPO investors Harindarpal and Indra Banga could sell up to 2.1 per cent stake in Nykaa parent via block deals today.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services share price: Sharing an update on the stock exchanges, MOFSL said Motilal Oswal Asset Management Company's, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company, Assets Under Management (AUM) crossed ₹1.5 trillion-mark across Mutual Funds (Active & Passive), Portfolio Management Services (PMS) and Category-III Alternative Investment Funds (AIFs). Over the past five years, MOAMC has delivered a 34 per cent CAGR in AUM, rising from ₹35,180 crore in June 2020. Hindustan Zinc share price: Hindustan Zinc said on Wednesday that the company saw the highest-ever first quarter Mined metal production of 265 kt in Q1FY26, up 1 per cent Y-o-Y, but down 15 per cent Q-o-Q. Refined metal production stood at 250 kt for the quarter, lower by 5 per cent Y-o-Y and 7 per cent Q-o-Q, affected by low plant availability on account of maintenance activities.

That apart, the company saw saleable silver production at 149 metric tonnes in the June quarter, lower by 11 per cent Y-o-Y and 16 per cent Q-o-Q, majorly due to lower silver input from SK mine. That said, Hindustan Zinc Alloys (100 per cent subsidiary of HZL) delivered the highest-ever quarterly production of 5.1kt. Tata Power share price: An arbitral tribunal, with a majority of 2:1, has accepted charges pressed by Kleros against Tata Power. Effectively, the tribunal has awarded Kleros, damages in the sum of (a) $490,320,000 with simple interest of 5.33 per cent from November 30, 2020, till the same is paid and (b) cost of $8,289,020.46 with simple interest of 5.33 per cent from July 1, 2025, till the same is paid.

The company is in the process of reviewing the contents of the award and is evaluating all options, including to challenge the award. Enviro Infra Engineers share price: The company has informed the stock exchanges that it has become a victim of cyber fraud, wherein funds worth Rs 11.15 crore, were fraudulently transferred from the company's bank account to certain unidentified bank accounts. The company said an employee of the company appears to have been manipulated by cyber fraudsters. PVR INOX share price: The cinema exhibitor aims to add 200 new screens over the next two years at an investment of up to ₹400 crore.

Max Financial share price: Axis Max Life Insurance Limited, a material subsidiary of the company, has received a communication from an anonymous sender, who claims to have unauthorised access to certain customer data. A detailed investigation is underway in consultation with information security experts. Voltas share price: The company has received a Show Cause Notice from the Office of the Central GST Commissionerate, alleging short payment of GST worth Rs 265.25 crore for the financial years 2018-19 to 2020-21 by Universal Comfort Products Limited (which got merged with the company during the financial year 2020-21). Escorts Kubota share price: Escorts Kubota, on Wednesday, commercially launched a new product 'Hydra 12' (Pick & Carry Crane under ESCORTS Brand) in its Construction Equipment Segment. The product is designed for the domestic market.