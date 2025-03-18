Mainboard IPO dry spell ends, Arisinfra Solutions to open on March 20

Arisinfra Solutions IPO: After a brief hiatus, primary market investors are set to witness the launch of a mainboard After a brief hiatus, primary market investors are set to witness the launch of a mainboard initial public offering (IPO) as Arisinfra Solutions opens for subscription on Thursday, March 20, 2025. Notably, this comes after nearly a month, as Quality Power was the last mainboard company to go public, listing on the bourses on February 24, 2025.

As investors await the opening of the public offering, here are the key details of Arisinfra Solutions IPO:

Arisinfra Solutions IPO issue size

According to the Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) filed by the company, the public offering of Arisinfra Solutions comprises entirely fresh issue equity shares with a face value of Rs 2 each, aggregating up to Rs 600 crore.

Arisinfra Solutions IPO timeline

Arisinfra Solutions IPO will remain open for public subscription until Tuesday, March 25, 2025. Following the closure of the subscription window, the basis of allotment of Arisinfra Solutions IPO shares is likely to be finalised on Wednesday, March 26, 2025.

Also Read

The successful allottees will receive the company’s shares in their demat account on Thursday, March 27, 2025.

Shares of Arisinfra Solutions are slated to make their D-Street debut tentatively on Friday, March 28, 2025.

Arisinfra Solutions IPO price band, lot size

Read: Mobikwik, IKS, Ola, Hexaware from IPO index tank up to 15%, record new lows Arisinfra Solutions has not yet announced the price band and lot size for its public offering. "The issue price, the price band, and the minimum bid lot for the issue will be decided by our company, in consultation with the book-running lead managers, and shall be published at least two working days prior to the bid/issue opening date," Arisinfra Solutions said in its DRHP.

Arisinfra Solutions IPO objective

As outlined in the DRHP, Arisinfra Solutions intends to utilise the net proceeds from the public offering for the repayment or prepayment, in full or part, of certain outstanding borrowings availed by the company. The company will further use the proceeds to fund its working capital requirements as well as for investment in its subsidiary, Buildmex-Infra (Buildmex), to support its working capital needs.

The remaining proceeds will be used to purchase partial shareholding from existing shareholders of the company's subsidiary, ArisUnitern Re Solutions, and for general corporate purposes and unidentified inorganic acquisitions.

Arisinfra Solutions IPO registrar, lead managers

Link Intime India serves as the registrar for the public offering, while the book-running lead managers include JM Financial, IIFL Securities, and Nuvama Wealth Management (formerly known as Edelweiss Securities).

Arisinfra Solutions financial details

Arisinfra Solutions’ net loss attributable to owners of the parent company widened by 31.27 per cent to Rs 18.64 crore in the Financial Year 2024, from Rs 14.20 crore reported in FY23. The company’s revenue from operations dropped by 7 per cent to Rs 702.4 crore in FY24, from Rs 754.4 crore reported in FY23. On the flip side, the company's expenses also dropped by 7 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 719.19 crore in FY24, from Rs 772.67 crore reported a year ago.

About Arisinfra Solutions

Arisinfra Solutions is a business-to-business (B2B) technology-enabled company operating in the growing construction materials market. The company utilises a blend of technology and human expertise to simplify the procurement process for purchasing bulk quantities of various construction materials. Between April 1, 2021, and March 31, 2024, Arisinfra Solutions delivered 10.35 million metric tonnes (MT) of construction materials, including aggregates, ready-mix concrete (RMC), steel, cement, construction chemicals, and walling solutions in various cities, including Mumbai (Maharashtra), Bengaluru (Karnataka), and Chennai (Tamil Nadu), as per the DRHP.