Stocks to Watch, March 18: Bajaj Finserv, IndusInd, Vedanta, Tata Motors

Indian benchmark indices are poised for a positive opening, driven by global cues, while investors await the US Federal Reserve meeting scheduled to begin on March 18. Meanwhile, GIFT Nifty also indicated a positive start for domestic stocks.

The GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of the Nifty 50 Index’s performance in India, was up 128 points or 0.57 per cent at 22,736 as of 07:30 AM.

Stocks in the Asia Pacific region advanced on Tuesday taking overnight cues from a second-day rally on Wall Street. Japan’s Nikkei was up 1.16 per cent while South Korea’s Kospi was higher by 0.57 per cent.

The rebound in US stocks came after retail sales rose by less than forecast in February and the prior month was revised lower. However, the so-called control-group sales increased by 1 per cent last month, according to Bloomberg. The S&P 500 index and Nasdaq 100 rose by 0.64 per cent and 0.31 per cent, respectively, as of Monday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced by 0.85 per cent.

On Monday, the key benchmarks settled in positive territory, with the BSE Sensex closing at 74,169.95, up 341 points or 0.46 per cent, while the Nifty50 settled at 22,508.75, rising 111.5 points or 0.50 per cent.

Meanwhile, below are some buzzing stocks to keep tabs on during today’s session.

IndusInd Bank share price: Moody's Ratings placed the Moody's Ratings placed the lender’s baseline credit assessment (BCA) under review for downgrade due to concerns over "inadequate internal controls" after the bank found discrepancies in its derivative accounts.

Zomato share price: The company may face an insolvency plea as one of its The company may face an insolvency plea as one of its operational creditors has moved the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) , seeking restoration of its previous petition.

Bajaj Finserv share price: The non-banking financial company said it has The non-banking financial company said it has signed share purchase agreements (SPAs) with Allianz SE to acquire a 26 per cent stake in the two insurance joint ventures for Rs 24,180 crore.

Hindustan Unilever share price: The Competition Commission of India (CCI) approved Hindustan Unilever's proposal to acquire beauty and personal care brand Minimalist's parent company Uprising Science.

Religare Enterprises share price: The company’s board has commissioned a governance review of REL and its subsidiaries: Religare Finvest Limited and Religare Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited.

Vedanta share price: Chairman Anil Agarwal reaffirmed the commitment to unlocking value, saying the four new companies that will emerge from the demerger, have the potential to grow into $100 billion companies each.

Aris International share price: The company's board approved raising Rs 15 crore via a rights share issue.

Ircon International share price: The company’s joint venture received orders worth Rs 1,096 crore from the Meghalaya government for engineering, procurement, and construction contracts.

Tata Motors share price: The automaker decided to The automaker decided to increase the prices of its commercial vehicles by 2 per cent from April . The price increase is to offset the rise in input costs, and will vary as per individual model and variant, it said.

Ireda share price: The company’s board has approved the enhancement of the borrowing programme for FY2024-25 by Rs 5,000 crore.

Unicommerce eSolutions share price: The company plans to raise funds via security issuance at its March 20 board meeting.

PC Jeweller share price: The company will allot 517 million equity shares to its consortium lenders to settle part of their outstanding debts.