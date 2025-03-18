Market Today, March 18: Nifty levels; Asia, Wall St up; Bajaj Fin in focus

Stock Market Today, Tuesday, March 18, 2025: Stock markets in India will track trends in Asia markets and Wall Street to chart their course on Tuesday, March 18. US President Donald Trump, yet again, reiterated that reciprocal tariffs will go into effect on April 2, 2025.

Despite this, global markets are trading higher today amid healthy retail sales data in the US, overnight. In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei rose 1.4 per cent, Australia’s ASX200 0.44 per cent, and South Korea’s Kospi 0.51 per cent.

Overnight, in the US, the S&P 500 added 0.64 per cent on Wall Street, the Nasdaq Composite climbed 0.31 per cent, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average rallied 0.85 per cent.

Besides, stock-specific action, foreign investors (FIIs) activity, and oil price movement will guide the markets today.

Stock Market Today Prediction, March 18:

Stock markets today are expected to open higher, in-line with positive trading in other Asian markets. At 7:05 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were up 148 points at 22,732.5 level.

On Monday, too, India stock markets settled higher amid buying in financial shares. The BSE Sensex ended a rangebound session at 74,170, up 341 points or 0.46 per cent. The NSE Nifty50 , too, reclaimed the 22,500-mark to close at 22,509, up 111.55 points or 0.5 per cent.

The upside in stock markets may, however, get tested due to rising crude oil prices.

That apart, market participants now await the interest rate decisions by the Bank of Japan (BOJ) and the US Federal Reserve, both due on Tuesday, March 19. Brent crude oil futures were up 0.13 per cent Tuesday morning, at $71.16 per barrel, and WTI crude oil futures were up 0.13 per cent at $67.67 per barrel after US President Donald Trump said the US would hold Iran responsible for any future attack by the Houthis on commercial shipping in the Red Sea and on Israel. He also launched a wave of airstrikes on Houthis over the weekend.That apart, market participants now await the interest rate decisions by the Bank of Japan (BOJ) and the US Federal Reserve, both due on Tuesday, March 19.

Stock Market Outlook: How to trade Nifty, Sensex today?

Shrikant Chouhan, Head Equity Research, Kotak Securities:

The Nifty/Sensex indices found support near 22,350/73,800 on Monday. On the daily charts, the market has formed a bullish candle, and on intraday charts, it is holding a higher bottom formation, which is largely positive.

We are of the view that as long as the Nifty and Sensex are trading above 22,350 and 73,800, respectively, the bullish sentiment is likely to continue. On the higher side, 22,600/74,500 would be the immediate resistance zone for the bulls.

Following a breakout above 22,600/74,500, the market could move toward 22,675-22,700/74,700-74,800. On the flip side, if the market falls below 22,350/73,800, the sentiment could change.

Hrishikesh Yedve, AVP Technical and Derivatives Research, Asit C. Mehta Investment Interrmediates:

The Nifty formed a piercing-line candlestick pattern, suggesting strength. However, it faces resistance near the bearish gap of 22,668–22,720. Immediate support for the Nifty is placed near 22,300.

Nagaraj Shetti, Senior Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities:

A long bull candle was formed on the daily chart which indicates an emergence of buying interest from the lower range of 22,300 levels. The Nifty has been moving within a high-low range of 22,300-22,600 levels over the last 5-6 sessions and is currently placed near the upper end of the range.

A decisive move above the upper range of 22,600 could open further upside towards 22,800-23,000 levels in the near-term. Any failure to sustain the highs is likely to drag the Nifty down to the lower band of 22,300 levels again.

Stock Market News:

Amid stock market volatility, India’s top 20 mutual fund houses (equity schemes) were sitting on a higher cash pile (6.8 per cent of their portfolios) at the end of February 2025. This is more than 6.1 per cent held in January and 5.9 per cent in December 2024, according to a report by Motilal Oswal Financial Services. This marks the highest aggregate cash holding since May 2021. READ MORE

Meanwhile, in an interview with Business Standard, Shridatta Bhandwaldar, head of equities, Canara Robeco asset management company (AMC) said that while the worst of FII/FPI selling may be behind Indian equities amid palatable valuations, the inflows will return if the earnings growth-valuation combination is attractive. READ MORE

Further, India’s retail options trading activity has plunged to a three-year low. This comes amid market regulator Sebi’s various steps to rein in the frenzy in derivatives. READ MORE

That apart, the Futures Industry Association (FIA), a global derivatives market body, has pushed back Sebi’s proposed overhaul of open interest (OI) calculation and position limits for index futures and options (F&O). READ MORE

On the economic front, India’s merchandise trade deficit plummeted to a three-and-a-half-year low of $14.05 billion in February. READ MORE

Separately, net direct tax collections increased 13.13 per cent to Rs 21.3 trillion as of March 16 of the current financial year, boosted by a jump in advance tax collections. READ MORE

IPO News Today:

While the mainboard IPO segment will be back in action later this week, SME IPOs remain active. PDP Shipping and Projects shares will list on BSE SME today.

Moreover, Divine Hira Jewellers IPO, and Paradeep Parivahan IPO will enter their second day of subscription today.

FII, DII Activity on Monday:

FIIs/FPIs sold India stocks worth Rs 4,488.45 crore on Monday, March 17, 2025, while DIIs bought shares worth Rs 6,000.60 crore.

Stocks to Watch Today, March 18:

Bajaj Finserv share price:

Bajaj Finserv has signed share purchase agreements (SPAs) with Allianz SE to acquire a 26 per cent stake in the two insurance joint ventures—Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Company (BAGIC) and Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance Company (BALIC)—for Rs 24,180 crore.

Coffee Day Enterprises share price:

The operator of Café Coffee Day chain of stores has reached a settlement agreement with two debenture holders to clear dues worth Rs 205 crore.

IndusInd Bank share price:

Moody’s Ratings has affirmed IndusInd Bank's ‘Ba1’ long-term foreign and local currency deposit and issuer ratings with a stable outlook. It has, however, placed its ‘Ba1’ Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) and adjusted BCA under review for a potential downgrade.