Mamata Machinery share price: Shares of Mamata Machinery have moved higher by 8 per cent to ₹525 on the BSE in Friday’s intra-day trade amid heavy volumes in otherwise a weak market.

In the past two trading days, the stock price of the recently-listed industrial products company has zoomed 27 per cent. It has recovered 84 per cent from its 52-week low level of ₹285.05, which it touched on April 7, 2025. The stock had hit a 52-week high of ₹649 on December 31, 2024.

At 10:56 AM, Mamata Machinery was quoting 5 per cent higher at ₹510, as compared to 0.66 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex. The counter has seen huge trading volumes, with a combined 17.91 million shares representing 73 per cent of total equity of the company changing hands on the NSE and BSE.

Mamata Machinery has recorded a total cash turnover of ₹924 crore on the NSE (₹761.87 crore) and BSE (₹162.27 crore). The company’s market capitalisation stood at ₹1,250 crore, data showed. Mamata Machinery made its stock market debut on December 27, 2024. The company has raised ₹179 crore via initial public offer (IPO) by issuing 7.38 million shares at issue price of ₹ 243 per share. ALSO READ: Stock Market LIVE: Sensex slips 600 pts; SMIDs down; Tata Elxsi slips 8%, TCS 2% on posting Q1 nos Mamata Machinery shareholding pattern data According to March 2025 shareholding pattern data, the promoters held 15.37 million shares or 62.45 per cent stake in Mamata Machinery. Of the remaining 37.55 per cent public shareholding, resident individuals hold 25.89 per cent stake, while, corporate bodies hold 6.56 per cent holding in the company.

Mamata Machinery business outlook Mamata Machinery has demonstrated remarkable resilience in FY25, delivering healthy financial performance in a dynamic market environment. The management said the company has achieved 8 per cent revenue growth, a notable feat given that a few significant orders originally scheduled for delivery in Q4 were deferred to Q1FY26. One key order was in transit for the final customer inspection at MEI site, while another was delayed due to logistical challenges at the client’s end. Additionally, a few Converting machinery orders were deferred to Q1FY26 by clients. These orders, had they been realised within the financial year as originally intended, would have driven stronger top-line growth for the company, the management said while announcing Q4 results on May 30, 2025.