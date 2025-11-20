Home / Markets / News / Man Industries gains 6% on Aramco Asia MoU for Saudi manufacturing unit

Man Industries gains 6% on Aramco Asia MoU for Saudi manufacturing unit

The MoU will explore the potential to establish a steel pipe manufacturing facility in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia through Man Industries or its subsidiaries

Man Industries share price
Photo: Shutterstock
SI Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 20 2025 | 1:25 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Man Industries shares jumped 5.8 per cent on the BSE, logging an intra-day high at ₹472.3 per share. At 1:10 PM, Man Industries’ shares were trading 3.89 per cent higher at ₹463.7 per share on BSE. In comparison, BSE Sensex was up 0.45 per cent at 85,571.16.
 
The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹3,479.32 crore. The stock’s 52-week high was at ₹472.3 per share and 52-week low at ₹201.45.   CATCH STOCK MARKET LIVE UPDATES TODAY

Why were Man Industries shares rising in trade?

The stock was in demand after the company entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Aramco Asia India Pvt. Ltd., to explore the long-term supply of the product range of Man Industries (India)  or any of its subsidiaries, and for the business potential of setting up a manufacturing facility in Saudi Arabia.
 
“We wish to inform you that Man Industries (India) Limited (the company) has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Aramco Asia India Pvt. Ltd., to explore the long-term supply of product range of MAN Industries (India) Limited or any of its subsidiaries and for business potential of setting up a manufacturing facility in Saudi Arabia,” the filing read.
 
The MoU is effective immediately for a period of five years. It will explore the potential to establish a steel pipe manufacturing facility in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia through Man Industries or its subsidiaries. Joint development of advanced capabilities, technologies, and resources to support the energy, infrastructure, and industrial requirements of Saudi Arabia, the GCC, and the broader Middle East region.
 
The Man Group, established by the Mansukhani family in the 1970s, has grown into a diversified organisation. Its flagship company, Man Industries (India) Ltd., founded in 1988, specialises in the manufacturing and coating of large-diameter carbon steel pipes, alongside ventures in infrastructure, realty, and trading. The group is expanding into key sectors such as energy, mining, and hospitality.
 
Man Industries is a renowned global manufacturer in the line pipe industry, specialising in the production of large diameter Carbon Steel SAW pipes. With a commitment to providing comprehensive solutions, the company caters to esteemed clients worldwide. Their state-of-the-art manufacturing facility offers a diverse range of products, including Longitudinal Submerged Arc Welded (LSAW) pipes, Spiral/Helical.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE: Nifty inches toward record; Sensex near day's high; Groww, PhysicsWallah drop 10%

Tilaknagar Industries up 6% on foraying into premium whisky segment

Transrail Lighting shares gain 3% on ₹548-crore order win; details here

Dredging Corp surges 10%, Knowledge Marine hits 52-wk high; here's why

Sunita Tools rises 4% as Avisan Group deal marks naval defence entry

Topics :Man IndustriesBuzzing stocksBSE SensexNSE Niftystock market trading

First Published: Nov 20 2025 | 1:24 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story